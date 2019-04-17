Live IPL 2019 Score, SunRisers Hyderabad Vs Chennai Super Kings: A Confident Chennai To Face An Out-Of-Sorts SunRisers

Chennai Super Kings led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni have been exceptional this season. They have just lost one match this year and are growing in confidence with every passing match. SunRisers Hyderabad on the other hand, have seemed to have lost focus as they slumped to a series of defeats. The Kane Williamson-led side will be expecting that their middle order, who have been miserable until now, to put up a responsible and a promising show. Catch the 2019 IPL live cricket match score of SunRisers Hyderabad Vs Chennai Super Kings here:

SRH have been highly dependent on the opening pair- David Warner and Jonny Bairstow, who have shared three 100 plus stands in the ongoing IPL. SRH lost all their 4 matches against CSK last year. CSK was one team, that Kane and Co. were not able to decode.

The team management will be hoping that Kane returns to top gear to play the anchor role that he displayed last year. CSK on the other side have had problems at the top with opener Shane Watson getting dismissed in the early stages of the innings. It is to be seen if Dhoni brings in Sam Billings into the squad for Watson. Even Murali Vijay can be given a chance at the top.

40-year-old Imran Tahir has been MS Dhoni's go-to man. The South African leg spinner has strangled the opposition with his flippers and wrong ones. It is also to be seen if Dwayne Bravo has recovered from his hamstring injury. CSK will also be happy that Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu showed some character in the recent matches.

With two points at stake, both the teams will be eager to outwit the other. While Vijay Shankar will be happy that he made it to the Indian world cup squad, CSK's Rayudu will be disappointed on losing out his spot to Vijay Shankar in the Indian team.

The onus as of now will be on the IPL clash and its high time that SRH get back to winning ways if they have to make it to the play-off stage. Meanwhile, CSK will be intending to continue their imperious form as they pile more points the top of the table.