Ambati Rayudu may well turn up wearing 3D goggles when defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take the field against SunRisers Hyderabad in the 33rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 on Wednesday.

The Cricket World Cup snub to Rayudu is the sole disappointment in an otherwise superb tournament so far for Mahendra Singh Dhoni's men as they are just a win away from clinching the playoff berth.

The Hyderabad right-hander had found some form with a half-century against Rajasthan Royals and the flamboyant batsman, who was seen as a sure-shot No 4 in the national team, may just channelise the disappointment against a faltering SunRisers.

While CSK sit pretty on top of the table with 14 points from eight games, SunRisers' have suddenly gone off the boil with a hat-trick of defeats, including an inexplicable batting collapse against Delhi Capitals in their last game.

Here's everything you need to know about the match:

Date: April 17 (Wednesday)

Time: 8:00 PM IST, Toss at 7:30

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

TV Guide: Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Bangla and Star Sports Tamil.)

Live Streaming: Hotstar and Jio TV

Team News: No injury concerns for SRH, but CSK have worries about the fitness of MS Dhoni and Harbhajan Singh

Head-to-head: In their previous 10 meetings, CSK have won eight times compared to SRH's two.

Prediction: SunRisers to win a last-ball thriller.

What to expect: Lots of runs

Likely XIs:

SRH: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed

CSK: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Michael Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur.

Previous Match XIs:

SRH: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Ricky Bhui, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

CSK: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur.

Teams

SRH: Kane Williamson (c), Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, T Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shreevats Goswami, Khaleel Ahmed, Yusuf Pathan, Billy Stanlake, David Warner, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem

CSK: MS Dhoni (c& wk), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan (wk), Scott Kuggeleijn.

(With PTI inputs)