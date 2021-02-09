After playing second fiddle to England for almost four days of the first Test in Chennai, India now have an outside chance to pull off the biggest heist in the longest format of the game. They have been given a target, a world record target of 420. Powered by young turks, India had chased down 328 in Brisbane in the series finale against Australia; and within a month's time, they are after another mammoth target. This time though, India have their skipper. Can Virat Kohli do a Virender Sehwag, or at least play a Joe Root-like knock at The Chepauk? Truth be told, India will need more than a soloist to scale such dizzying heights. The hosts have an easy way out though, playing for a draw. But India are unlikely to adopt such an approach considering they have new breed of fearless players like Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill. India need another 381 on Day 5 after facing 13 probing overs in the final session on Monday. For the record, the previous high for a successful chase is 418, by West Indies against Australia in 2003. Follow live cricket scores and live updates of India vs England here.

