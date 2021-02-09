February 09, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IND Vs ENG, Live Cricket Scores, 1st Test, Day 5: India Need Another Epic Run Chase

IND Vs ENG, Live Cricket Scores, 1st Test, Day 5: India Need Another Epic Run Chase

India chase history on Day 5 of first Test against England in Chennai. Follow here live cricket scores and updates of IND vs ENG

Outlook Web Bureau 09 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
IND Vs ENG, Live Cricket Scores, 1st Test, Day 5: India Need Another Epic Run Chase
Virat Kohli and Joe Root.
Courtesy: Twitter (@englandcricket)
IND Vs ENG, Live Cricket Scores, 1st Test, Day 5: India Need Another Epic Run Chase
outlookindia.com
2021-02-09T08:10:15+05:30

After playing second fiddle to England for almost four days of the first Test in Chennai, India now have an outside chance to pull off the biggest heist  in the longest format of the game. They have been given a target, a world record target of 420. Powered by young turks, India had chased down 328 in Brisbane in the series finale against Australia; and within a month's time, they are after another mammoth target. This time though, India have their skipper. Can Virat Kohli do a Virender Sehwag, or at least play a Joe Root-like knock at The Chepauk? Truth be told, India will need more than a soloist to scale such dizzying heights. The hosts have an easy way out though, playing for a draw. But India are unlikely to adopt such an approach considering they have new breed of fearless players like Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill. India need another 381 on Day 5 after facing 13 probing overs in the final session on Monday. For the record, the previous high for a successful chase is 418, by West Indies against Australia in 2003. Follow live cricket scores and live updates of India vs England here.

Live ScorecardNews |Day 4 Highlights | Day 4 Report  |

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

VIDEO: Ad On Farmers' Unrest In India Plays Out During US Super Bowl Match

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Joe Root Virat Kohli Chennai England's Tour Of India England national cricket team India vs England Cricket - Awards - Honours - Records India national cricket team Sports ICC World Test Championship Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos