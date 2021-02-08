February 08, 2021
Corona
India will need to play out of their skin to avoid defeat against England in the first Test. Follow here live cricket scores and Day 4 updates of IND vs ENG match

Outlook Web Bureau 08 February 2021
Virat Kohli and Joe Root.
File Photos
2021-02-08T10:25:53+05:30

After three days of chastening cricket, India's onerous task of keeping up with England has become an impossible one. England batted 190.1 overs to post a massive total of 578 with Joe Root playing a captain's knock. In reply, India found themselves six down at 257 runs, still 321 behind and no recognised batsman to come. The Chennai top, which looked perfectly docile during England innings, somehow started to behave like a nagging granny asking uncomfortable questions and the famed Indian top-order had no answer. If not for a 'flambouyant' 91 from Rishabh Pant, India's score would certainly look shambolic, to say the least. Now India will play for a draw. But, again, a lot will depend on how much India make in their first innings. Early wickets in the morning and England will not shy away from imposing follow-on in a bid to engineer a result. Follow live cricket scores and updates of Day 4 here:

Live Scorecard | Day 3 Highlights | News

Outlook Web Bureau Virat Kohli Joe Root Chennai England's Tour Of India India vs England England national cricket team India national cricket team England and Wales Cricket Board BCCI (Board of Control For Cricket in India) Cricket Sports Sports

