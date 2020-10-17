Delhi Capitals Vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020: Live Cricket Scores Of IPL 2020 Match In Sharjah

Chennai Super Kings will have some extra bounce in their stride when they meet Delhi Capitals in Sharjah on Saturday evening. The win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match will give MS Dhoni's men a lot of confidence ahead of another must-win game against a team that has been playing very good cricket in IPL 2020. A win against DC will bolster CSK's chances of grabbing a playoff berth. Chennai are sixth in the standings while Delhi Capitals are in the top three.The first-leg clash between DC and CSK ended in a 44-run victory for Shreyas Iyer's Delhi boys. Except Faf Du Plessis, the rest of the CSK batting crashed and Dhoni was left bitterly disappointed. But things have changed a lot for CSK. Shane Watson has started scoring and the strategy to use Sam Curran as an opener worked very well against SRH. Follow live cricket scores and live ball by ball commentary of Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings here. (Live Blog | Points Tally | News)

