Live Cricket Scores, Delhi Capitals Vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020, Sharjah: Pressure On MS Dhoni's CSK

Despite recovering a bit with their 20-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on October 13, Chennai Super Kings still need a lot of work to do. CSK are sixth in the standings with six points from eight games. Against pacesetters Delhi Capitals, a team that has been consistent, balanced and confident, it will be a solid challenge for MS Dhoni's team that has not been able to translate its loads of experience into performance. The first-leg clash between DC and CSK ended in a 44-run victory for Shreyas Iyer's Delhi boys. Except Faf Du Plessis, the rest of the CSK batting crashed and Dhoni was left bitterly disappointed. But things have changed a lot for CSK. Shane Watson has started scoring and the strategy to use Sam Curran as an opener worked very well against SRH. But Dhoni will have to make his plans well against DC, who probably have the best pace attack in this IPL. Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje have been fantastic with the ball. They have troubled batsmen with their pace and movement and struck at vital times. CSK have a big challenge at hand. Get live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary of DC vs CSK here. (Live Scorecard | Points Table | News)

