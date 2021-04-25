Live Cricket Scores, Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan, 3rd T20: PAK Opt To Bat First

Hosts Zimbabwe managed to spring a surprise, defeating formidable Pakistan, on Friday in the second T20 at Harare Sports Club. Having defeated South Africa in back-to-back T20 International series, at home and away, Babar Azam & Co were the overwhelming favourites against cricket-starved Zimbabwe. Pakistan started the tour of Zimbabwe with a win in the first T20I but on Friday Zimbabwe secured their first-ever win against Pakistan in the shortest format of the game. Can Zimbabwe defeat Pakistan again? Catch the live cricket scores and updates of the 3rd and final T20 match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan from Harare sports complex here:

2:12 PM IST: Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat first.

TEAMS: Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Tarisai Musakanda, Sean Williams, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor (c & wk), Ryan Burl, Regis CHakabva , Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza , Blessing Muzarabani, Rizhard Ngarava;

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (c), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Hafeez, Sharjeel Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir

