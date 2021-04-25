April 25, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Live Cricket Scores, Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan, 3rd T20: PAK Opt To Bat First

Live Cricket Scores, Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan, 3rd T20: PAK Opt To Bat First

Catch the live cricket scores and updates of the 3rd and final T20 match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan from Harare sports complex

Outlook Web Bureau 25 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Live Cricket Scores, Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan, 3rd T20: PAK Opt To Bat First
Zimbabwean players shake hands with Pakistan players and umpires at the end of the their 2nd T20 cricket match at Harare Sports Club, in Harare, Friday, April 23, 2021.
AP Photo
Live Cricket Scores, Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan, 3rd T20: PAK Opt To Bat First
outlookindia.com
2021-04-25T14:19:26+05:30

Hosts Zimbabwe managed to spring a surprise, defeating formidable Pakistan, on Friday in the second T20 at Harare Sports Club. Having defeated South Africa in back-to-back T20 International series, at home and away, Babar Azam & Co were the overwhelming favourites against cricket-starved Zimbabwe. Pakistan started the tour of Zimbabwe with a win in the first T20I but on Friday Zimbabwe secured their first-ever win against Pakistan in the shortest format of the game. Can Zimbabwe defeat Pakistan again?  Catch the live cricket scores and updates of the 3rd and final T20 match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan from Harare sports complex here:

LIVE SCORECARD | NEWS | LIVE STREAMING

2:12 PM IST: Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat first.

TEAMS: Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Tarisai Musakanda, Sean Williams, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor (c & wk), Ryan Burl, Regis CHakabva , Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza , Blessing Muzarabani, Rizhard Ngarava;
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (c), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Hafeez, Sharjeel Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

COVID-19 On Rampage, Adam Gilchrist Asks If IPL 2021 Is "Inappropriate Or Important Distraction?" Cricket Fans Have Their Say

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Harare Pakistan national cricket team Zimbabwe cricket Cricket Live Blog Live Score Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos