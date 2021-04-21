Live Cricket Scores, ZIM Vs PAK, 1st T20: Mohammad Rizwan Hits Fifty As Pakistan Struggle To Score

Last week, Pakistan clinched an impressive 3-1 T20I series victory over South Africa. As Pakistan take on neighbouring Zimbabwe in a three-match T20 series, coach Misbah-ul-Haq expects no favours from hosts in the shortest international format, starting in Harare on Wednesday. The T20s will be followed by a two-match Test series. Hosts have not won a single match against Pakistan in their last 14 meetings and are still searching for their maiden win. Sean Williams' side have not qualified for this year's T20 World Cup, nevertheless, Misbah insists he will not accept any of his players treating this latest assignment as a formality. Keep a eye on Pakistan skipper Babar Azam as he is in good form and is likely to pile more runs. Zimbabwe will hope to surprise Pakistan and notch up a win in this one-sided rivalry. Catch the live cricket scores and updates of the first T20 between Zimbabwe and Pakistan here

2: 20 PM IST: Hosts Zimbabwe have won the toss and opted to bowl first.



Teams: Zimbabwe: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams (c), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva (wk), Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava.



Pakistan XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf.

