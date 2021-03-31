March 31, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Live Cricket Scores, West Indies Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 3: SL Trail WI By 218 Runs

Live Cricket Scores, West Indies Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 3: SL Trail WI By 218 Runs

Catch the Day 3 live cricket scores and updates of second Test cricket match between West Indies and Sri Lanka here:

Outlook Web Bureau 31 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Live Cricket Scores, West Indies Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 3: SL Trail WI By 218 Runs
Captains Kraigg Brathwaite and Dimuth Karunaratne. Sri Lanka are looking for their maiden Test series win in West Indies.
File Photos
Live Cricket Scores, West Indies Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 3: SL Trail WI By 218 Runs
outlookindia.com
2021-03-31T18:59:56+05:30

After restricting West Indies to 354, Sri Lanka finished the day on 136/3, trailing by 218 runs at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. Dinesh Chandimal (34) and Dhananjya de Silva (23) were at the crease for the visitors who will be looking for a solid batting performance to keep West Indies bowlers at bay. For hosts West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite's 126 and a 103-run eighth-wicket partnership with Rahkeem Cornwall helped the West Indies reach 354 as it batted first after losing the toss. Catch the Day 3 live cricket scores and updates of second Test cricket match between West Indies and Sri Lanka here:

Live Scorecard | Day 2 Report | Cricket News

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

IPL 2021: Mike Hesson Says, Glenn Maxwell's Batting Will Be Needed In Middle-overs

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Kraigg Brathwaite Dimuth Karunaratne Antigua Sri Lanka national cricket team Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Cricket Windies West Indies Cricket Team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos