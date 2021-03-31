Live Cricket Scores, West Indies Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 3: SL Trail WI By 218 Runs

After restricting West Indies to 354, Sri Lanka finished the day on 136/3, trailing by 218 runs at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. Dinesh Chandimal (34) and Dhananjya de Silva (23) were at the crease for the visitors who will be looking for a solid batting performance to keep West Indies bowlers at bay. For hosts West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite's 126 and a 103-run eighth-wicket partnership with Rahkeem Cornwall helped the West Indies reach 354 as it batted first after losing the toss. Catch the Day 3 live cricket scores and updates of second Test cricket match between West Indies and Sri Lanka here:

