January 08, 2021
Corona
Live Cricket Scores, AUS Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 2, Sydney: India Seek Breakthroughs

Follow here live cricket scores and updates of Day 2 of the third AUS vs IND Test at SCG. Expect an engrossing day of play today

Outlook Web Bureau 08 January 2021
India's Ravichandran Ashwin, right, reacts as he contemplates appealing for a catch against Steve Smith.
AP Photo/Rick Rycroft
2021-01-08T04:01:39+05:30

Aussies mean business, but Indians were ready to fight. That's how we would love to sum up the rain-hit Day 1 of the third Test at Sydney Cricket Ground. Batting first, Australia looked good in those 55 overs of play with India just about doing enough. Debutant Will Pucovski, lived a charmed life, thanks to sloppy Rishabh Pant and started his Test career with a half-century, then famous 'shuffling pair' Marnus Labuschange and Steve Smith took over. That was after a teary-eyed Mohammed Siraj cut short David Warner's return. For India, though, dropped catches and misfields blighted the day. But, Ajinkya Rahane & Co didn't concede. Expect an engrossing Day 2 in Sydney. Follow live scores and updates here: Live Scorecard | Day 1 Report | News

