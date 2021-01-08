Aussies mean business, but Indians were ready to fight. That's how we would love to sum up the rain-hit Day 1 of the third Test at Sydney Cricket Ground. Batting first, Australia looked good in those 55 overs of play with India just about doing enough. Debutant Will Pucovski, lived a charmed life, thanks to sloppy Rishabh Pant and started his Test career with a half-century, then famous 'shuffling pair' Marnus Labuschange and Steve Smith took over. That was after a teary-eyed Mohammed Siraj cut short David Warner's return. For India, though, dropped catches and misfields blighted the day. But, Ajinkya Rahane & Co didn't concede. Expect an engrossing Day 2 in Sydney. Follow live scores and updates here: Live Scorecard | Day 1 Report | News

