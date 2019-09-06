Lasith Malinga is at the fag of his career, but continues to produce awe-inspiring spells and help Sri Lanka win matches. That's what happened on Friday. Needing a win to avoid the ignominy of losing the three-match Twenty20 International series against New Zealand 0-3, the Islanders found their miracle man at his best. The 36-year-old miracle man became the first bowler in the history of T20Is to take four wickets in four deliveries. Later, he went onto complete a fifer, his second at the same venue. Pallekele, sure, is his favourite hunting ground. The hosts dismissed the Kiwis for 88 to register a 37-run win. Catch highlights and cricket score of the third and final T20I tie between SL and NZ here.

