SL vs NZ, 3rd T20I Highlights: Record-Breaking Lasith Malinga Denies New Zealand Series Clean Sweep

Captain Lasith Malinga led from the front with a record-breaking spell to help Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 37 runs in the third and final T20I match against New Zealand and deny the visitors a series sweep on Friday at Pallekele. Catch highlights and cricket score of SL vs NZ third T20I here

Outlook Web Bureau 06 September 2019
SL vs NZ, 3rd T20I Highlights: Record-Breaking Lasith Malinga Denies New Zealand Series Clean Sweep
Sri Lanka will be aiming to end a disappointing series on a good note, after losing the other matches in dramatic manner against New Zealand
AP
SL vs NZ, 3rd T20I Highlights: Record-Breaking Lasith Malinga Denies New Zealand Series Clean Sweep
outlookindia.com
2019-09-06T22:28:19+0530

Lasith Malinga is at the fag of his career, but continues to produce awe-inspiring spells and help Sri Lanka win matches. That's what happened on Friday. Needing a win to avoid the ignominy of losing the three-match Twenty20 International series against New Zealand 0-3, the Islanders found their miracle man at his best. The 36-year-old miracle man became the first bowler in the history of T20Is to take four wickets in four deliveries. Later, he went onto complete a fifer, his second at the same venue. Pallekele, sure, is his favourite hunting ground. The hosts dismissed the Kiwis for 88 to register a 37-run win. Catch highlights and cricket score of the third and final T20I tie between SL and NZ here.

(SCORECARD | CRICKET NEWS)

Outlook Web Bureau Lasith Malinga Cricket New Zealand national cricket team Sri Lanka national cricket team Sports
