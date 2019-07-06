India Vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score, ICC World Cup 2019: IND Eye No. 1 Spot, Will MS Dhoni Sit Out?

It's the last day of the round-robin league in the 2019 Cricket World Cup . India and Australia face Sri Lanka and South Africa at Leeds and Manchester, respectively. If India finish on top of the points table, they will avoid a repeat clash with hosts England in the semifinals. England are the only team to have beaten India in the World Cup so far. Follow live updates and live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka here.

Finishing top of the group stage is the prize up for grabs when India wrap up their efforts against Sri Lanka in Leeds on . India may take the chance to rest players, though, with their place in the last four already assured. This could be the ideal opportunity to leave out MS Dhoni, who has been out of sorts.

Dhoni's place in Indian cricket history is assured but his return of 223 runs is below par. It would be very like the 37-year-old to be saving his best displays for the knockout rounds, however.

For Sri Lanka there is a chance to salvage some pride after a disappointing campaign that has had highs and lows. There is also likely to be a World Cup farewell for veteran quick Lasith Malinga, who inspired their defeat of England.

Avishka Fernando could lead the next generation for the Lions, with the 21-year-old having hit a superb 104 in their win over West Indies last time out, improving his batting average to 61 for the tournament. Kusal Perera and captain Dimuth Karunaratne are his only team-mates to have averaged over 30.