Cricket World Cup, India Vs Sri Lanka: I Don't Know When I Will Retire, Says MS Dhoni

Earlier reports had alleged that MS Dhoni would retire after the ongoing Cricket World Cup. Now, Dhoni has revealed that he doesn't know when he will take such a decision. Dhoni's India face Sri Lanka in their final league fixture, on July 6.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 July 2019
MS Dhoni carries his bats before batting in the nets during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against Sri Lanka
AP
2019-07-06T14:18:56+0530

Ahead of India's Cricket World Cup clash Vs Sri Lanka (July 6, Headingley Carnegie), MS Dhoni has cleared the air regarding speculation about him retiring after the tournament. The former captain has been facing the brunt of criticism lately due to his slow batting approach.

Speaking to ABP News, Dhoni said, "I don't know when I will retire. But a lot of people want me to retire before tomorrow's game."

Earlier, PTI had revealed a report, where it was mentioned that Dhoni could retire after the tournament.

A senior BCCI official told PTI on condition of anonymity, "You never know with MS Dhoni. But it is unlikely that he will continue to play for India after this World Cup. But since his decisions to quit captaincy from the three formats have been taken so suddenly, it is very difficult to predict at the moment."

Mahi has currently notched 223 runs in seven clashes in the World Cup. India have already qualified for the semis. They face Sri Lanka today in their final group clash, and a win could take them to top of the table.

