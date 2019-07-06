﻿
Australia (AUS) will look to maintain their momentum heading into the ICC World Cup 2019 semi-finals and seal top spot in the league stage by defeating South Africa (SA) at Old Trafford, Manchester today. It will be SA leg-spinner Imran Tahir's final ODI. Catch live updates and live cricket score of Australia vs South Africa here

Outlook Web Bureau 06 July 2019
A victory against South Africa will see Australia top the points table and set up a semi-final against New Zealand at Old Trafford, Manchester on July 9.
outlookindia.com
2019-07-06T14:16:49+0530

Australia (AUS) have already qualified for the ICC World Cup 2019 semi-finals and victory against South Africa (SA) will see them top the points table and set up a semi-final against New Zealand at Old Trafford, Manchester on July 9. Two of world cricket's heavyweights have had strikingly contrasting tournaments, with Australia losing just the one match against India and winning seven. South Africa, who have triumphed only against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, want to gift retiring Imran Tahir a winning farewell today. Get live updates and live cricket score of Australia vs South Africa here (LIVE SCORECARD | IND v SL LIVE | POINTS TABLE | FULL SCHEDULE)

Australia, the five-time world champions, were not among the favourites coming into this edition, with some pundits arguing their "old-fashioned" approach was ill-suited to modern ODIs where scores of around 400 are increasingly commonplace.

There were also concerns the lingering fallout from the ball-tampering scandal would prove a distraction. But instead Australia became the first team to qualify for the semis.

"To get to this point has taken a lot of hard work from where we came from in Cape Town," said Australia coach Justin Langer.

"It was one of the great crises in Australian cricket, a lot of heartache, certainly a lot of pain.

"But when it came to the World Cup, we talked about when Steve (Smith) and David (Warner) come back we want to make sure we build a really strong team so they come in seamlessly."

South Africa, on the other hand, will be looking to bow out with back-to-back victories after seeing off Sri Lanka, with both Imran Tahir and JP Duminy set to play their final ODI.

The 40-year-old leg-spinner Tahir will look to finish on a high and help his side to just a third win of the competition but he is anticipating goodbye to be the saddest word.

“As a team, we need to think about finishing on a good note,” he said. “But it makes me feel very sad and emotional that I’m going to leave.

“It was always my dream always to play international cricket and I’m really grateful to everyone who helped me on the way.

“They accepted me for who I was, the guy who came from overseas and got the opportunity and they accepted that.

“It’s a big moment of my life – I always wanted to play cricket and play as long as I could and now is the right time to go. I never thought I’d be here in England playing my last ODI.”

