Cricket World Cup, IND Vs SL: Sri Lanka Win The Toss, Elect To Bat First Against India

Already eliminated Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to bat first against India, who are already through the semis. This is also the second last league stage match of the Cricket World Cup.

The Lankans have bought in Thisara Pereira instead of Jeffrey Vandersay.

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue have bought in Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja for Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Shami.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (capt), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Kusal Perera (wk), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Kasun Rajitha, Thisara Perera.