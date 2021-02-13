February 13, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Live Cricket Scores, BAN Vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 3: Bangladesh Face Litmus Test Against Windies

Live Cricket Scores, BAN Vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 3: Bangladesh Face Litmus Test Against Windies

Follow here live cricket scores and ball-by-ball updates of BAN vs WI second Test match in Dhaka. West Indies lead the two-Test series 1-0

Outlook Web Bureau 13 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Live Cricket Scores, BAN Vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 3: Bangladesh Face Litmus Test Against Windies
Mominul Haque and Kraigg Brathwaite
Courtesy: Bangladesh Cricket Board
Live Cricket Scores, BAN Vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 3: Bangladesh Face Litmus Test Against Windies
outlookindia.com
2021-02-13T08:41:01+05:30

Bangladesh were utterly disappointing on the first two days of the second Test against the West Indies. After allowing the visitors to post a big total of 409 runs in the first innings, Bangladesh lost four wickets in reply, for just 105 runs. Still trailing by 304 runs and of course, 0-1 in the two-match series, the hosts will need some fightback. Follow here live score and updates of Day 3:

Day 2 Report | Live Scorecard | Cricket News

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Live Cricket Scores, India Vs England, 2nd Test, Day 1: Virat Kohli Wins Toss, India Bat First; Changes Galore

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Dhaka Bangladesh Cricket live Live Blog Live Score Bangladesh national cricket team West Indies Cricket Team ICC World Test Championship Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos