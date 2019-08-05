﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Lionel Messi To Miss Barcelona's USA Tour With Calf Injury

Lionel Messi To Miss Barcelona's USA Tour With Calf Injury

Lionel Messi will not travel to the United States with the Barcelona squad this week after sustaining a calf injury.

Omnisport 05 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Lionel Messi To Miss Barcelona's USA Tour With Calf Injury
The Argentina star suffered a grade one strain during training on Monday and will stay in Catalonia to recover.
Getty Images
Lionel Messi To Miss Barcelona's USA Tour With Calf Injury
outlookindia.com
2019-08-05T16:17:40+0530

Lionel Messi will not travel to the United States with the Barcelona squad this week after sustaining a calf injury.

The Argentina star suffered a grade one strain during training on Monday and will stay in Catalonia to recover.

It was Messi's first training session since his return from holiday following the Copa America in Brazil.

Barca confirmed in a statement that Messi "withdrew from the session due to discomfort in his right leg. Tests carried out have diagnosed a Grade 1 calf strain for the Argentine."

ALSO READ: I Have No Regrets About Champions League Pledge: Lionel Messi

There is no time frame for his recovery but it is unlikely he will be definitively ruled out of Barca's LaLiga opener against Athletic Bilbao on August 16.

Ernesto Valverde's side, who beat Arsenal 2-1 in the Joan Gamper Trophy match on Sunday, travel to the USA this week for two matches against Napoli.

The first is in Miami on Wednesday and the second in Michigan on Saturday.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Omnisport Football Sports
Next Story : New Zealand Cricket Retires Daniel Vettori's ODI Jersey No.11
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Omnisport
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters