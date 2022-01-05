Lionel Messi Flies Back To France To Join PSG After Negative COVID-19 Test

Lionel Messi left Argentina in the early hours of Wednesday towards France after getting a negative COVID-19 test. The 34-year-old was in isolation at his home in Rosario. (More Football News)

Messi was among four players in the PSG squad to have tested positive for the coronavirus. Others were left-back Juan Bernat, backup goalie Sergio Rico and 19-year-old midfielder Nathan Bitumazala.

PSG resumed training earlier this week, raising the prospect of further infections in the squad.

In Messi's absence, Kylian Mbappe scored a second-half hat trick to help PSG beat fourth-tier Vannes 4-0 and enter French Cup last 16.

14-time champions PSG are the most successful side in the history of the tournament. They beat Moncao 2-0 in the 2020–21 final.

Last year, Messi won a record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or. He joined PSG from Barcelona on a free transfer last August amid emotional outpouring from the Catalan side. He signed a two-year deal with an option for an extra year.

In 2021, he scored 40 goals for the clubs and the national team, and won the 2021 Copa America -- his first major international title with the Argentina national football team.