Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Lionel Messi Flies Back To France To Join PSG After Negative COVID-19 Test

Lionel Messi was among four players in the PSG squad to have tested positive for the coronavirus. Others were left-back Juan Bernat, backup goalie Sergio Rico and 19-year-old midfielder Nathan Bitumazala.

Lionel Messi Flies Back To France To Join PSG After Negative COVID-19 Test
Lionel Messi won a record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or in 2021. | File Photo

Trending

Lionel Messi Flies Back To France To Join PSG After Negative COVID-19 Test
outlookindia.com
2022-01-05T23:27:59+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 05 Jan 2022, Updated: 05 Jan 2022 11:27 pm

Lionel Messi left Argentina in the early hours of Wednesday towards France after getting a negative COVID-19 test. The 34-year-old was in isolation at his home in Rosario. (More Football News)

Messi was among four players in the PSG squad to have tested positive for the coronavirus. Others were left-back Juan Bernat, backup goalie Sergio Rico and 19-year-old midfielder Nathan Bitumazala.

PSG resumed training earlier this week, raising the prospect of further infections in the squad.

In Messi's absence, Kylian Mbappe scored a second-half hat trick to help PSG beat fourth-tier Vannes 4-0 and enter French Cup last 16.

14-time champions PSG are the most successful side in the history of the tournament. They beat Moncao 2-0 in the 2020–21 final.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Last year, Messi won a record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or. He joined PSG from Barcelona on a free transfer last August amid emotional outpouring from the Catalan side. He signed a two-year deal with an option for an extra year.

In 2021, he scored 40 goals for the clubs and the national team, and won the 2021 Copa America -- his first major international title with the Argentina national football team.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Lionel Messi Paris Football Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Coronavirus Argentina national football team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, Live Cricket Scores, 4th Test: Aussie Batters Up Against Rain, England Pace

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, Live Cricket Scores, 4th Test: Aussie Batters Up Against Rain, England Pace

ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC Move To Top After Thrilling Draw With ATK Mohun Bagan

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sri Lanka Batter, Quits International Cricket With Immediate Effect

SA Vs IND: Virat Kohli 'Is Definitely Getting Better,' Reveals Cheteshwar Pujara

Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic Stuck In Melbourne Airport After Visa Faux Pas

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: Grandstand Finish On The Cards As India Chase Series Win

COVID-19 Cases Force Liverpool Vs Arsenal League Cup Semifinal Tie To Be Postponed

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: Jasprit Bumrah Hits Six After Fight With Marco Jansen - WATCH

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: India, South Africa In Slugfest

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: India, South Africa In Slugfest

The Show Must Go On

The Show Must Go On

Ebadot Hossain Stars In Bangladesh's Historic Win Vs New Zealand

Ebadot Hossain Stars In Bangladesh's Historic Win Vs New Zealand

Top 5 Upcoming Book Adaptations In 2022

Top 5 Upcoming Book Adaptations In 2022

Advertisement

More from Sports

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: Cheteshwar Pujara In Elite Club And Ajinkya Rahane's Unique Feat - Stats

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: Cheteshwar Pujara In Elite Club And Ajinkya Rahane's Unique Feat - Stats

Adelaide ATP 2022: Ramkumar Ramanathan-Rohan Bopanna Pair Enters Doubles Quarters

Adelaide ATP 2022: Ramkumar Ramanathan-Rohan Bopanna Pair Enters Doubles Quarters

Bangladesh Stun New Zealand In New Year Special Show: Top 5 BAN Wins In International Cricket

Bangladesh Stun New Zealand In New Year Special Show: Top 5 BAN Wins In International Cricket

ATP Cup 2022: Poland Beat Argentina 3-0 To Win Group D, Face Spain In Semis

ATP Cup 2022: Poland Beat Argentina 3-0 To Win Group D, Face Spain In Semis

Read More from Outlook

Love Is A Many-Splendoured Thing

Love Is A Many-Splendoured Thing

Sakoon Singh / If anything will save the human race, it is the feeling of connectedness with loved ones, the empathy and love in our darkest days—both offered and received.

So Many People Wouldn’t Be Online If There Was No FB, Insta And WhatsApp, Says Meta’s Ajit Mohan

So Many People Wouldn’t Be Online If There Was No FB, Insta And WhatsApp, Says Meta’s Ajit Mohan

Pallavi Chakravorty / We have more than 434 million users on Facebook in India. And, as per the numbers disclosed over the last few years, we are growing equally in Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, Ajit Mohan said.

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: India 8 Wickets Away From Series Win

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: India 8 Wickets Away From Series Win

Jayanta Oinam / Catch Day 3 highlights and scores of Wanderers Test. South Africa were 118/2 at the close of Day 3.

Life In A Hashtag: A World Overwhelmed By The Digital Wave

Life In A Hashtag: A World Overwhelmed By The Digital Wave

Ashutosh Bhardwaj / If all validation must arrive via Insta reels and cheesy tweets, it may leave you more ins­ecure and dependent than ever. The digital matrix has turned our lives into a fake melodrama.

Advertisement