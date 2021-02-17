LIonel Messi Equals Raul's Record For Champions League Longevity

Lionel Messi equalled a record set by Real Madrid great Raul as his penalty against Paris Saint-Germain saw him net in the Champions League for a 17th successive year. (More Football News)

All eyes were understandably on Messi for visit of PSG, given the speculation linking him with a future move to the Parisians, and he took a back seat for a while on Tuesday.

But after Frenkie de Jong was accidentally tripped by Layvin Kurzawa when trying to latch on to a pass from Barca's captain, referee Bjorn Kuipers pointed to the spot – Messi did the rest.

He casually picked out the top-right corner of the net, giving Keylor Navas no hope, bringing himself level with Raul for the consecutive goal-scoring years in Europe's elite competition.

17 - Lionel Messi has scored in the @ChampionsLeague for the 17th consecutive year (2005-2021), equaling Raúl González’s ðÂÂªðÂÂ¸ record (1995-2011). Infallible. pic.twitter.com/pXEhIq7Tcr — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 16, 2021

Messi's first was in 2005 – Raul's goals spanned 1995-2011.

Additionally, it was Messi's 20th goal of the season across all competitions, remarkably making it the 13th season in succession that he has reached that mark.

20 - Lionel Messi's penalty was his 20th goal of the season for Barcelona in all competitions; it's the 13th consecutive campaign he's scored 20+ for the club. Outrageous. pic.twitter.com/UUWSgghSGv — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 16, 2021

But Kylian Mbappe soon hit back for the visitors, getting them a vital away goal.

It was his 15th away Champions League goal out of a total 22 – this is the greatest proportion (68 per cent) of goals scored on the road among players with at least 20 in the competition.

68% - Of players with 20 or more goals in the UEFA Champions League, Kylian Mbappe has netted the highest proportion in away matches (68% - 15/22). Occasion. pic.twitter.com/ESDBa9MQCP — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 16, 2021

