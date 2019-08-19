﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Ligue 1: Neymar-Less Paris Saint-Germain Lose At Rennes

Ligue 1: Neymar-Less Paris Saint-Germain Lose At Rennes

Neymar-less Paris Saint-Germain let slip a one-goal lead to lose 2-1 against Rennes in their first away Ligue 1 outing of the season on Sunday.

Outlook Web Bureau 19 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Ligue 1: Neymar-Less Paris Saint-Germain Lose At Rennes
Kylian Mbappe, center, takes a shot towards Rennes' goalkeeper Romain Salin during the French League One match between Rennes and Paris Saint Germain on Sunday.
AP
Ligue 1: Neymar-Less Paris Saint-Germain Lose At Rennes
outlookindia.com
2019-08-19T14:01:17+0530

Still missing Brazil forward Neymar, defending champion Paris Saint-Germain lost 2-1 at Rennes in the French league on Sunday (August 18). (FOOTBALL NEWS

PSG, which beat Nimes 3-0 last weekend in the first round, went ahead in the 36th minute when Edison Cavani took advantage of a poor back pass by Rennes defender Damien Da Silva.

M'Baye Niang leveled with a stunning effort shortly before the interval and Romain Del Castillo was left unmarked to head in what turned out to be the winner early in the second half.

ALSO READ: Morata Stars As Atletico Madrid Win

Neymar, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid and Barcelona, also missed the Nimes game with PSG coach Thomas Tuchel saying the Brazilian was not fit to play.

ALSO READ: Real Madrid beat Celta Vigo 3-1

Neymar became the most expensive player in the world when he moved from Barcelona to PSG for 222 million euros (about USD 250 million) in 2017. But his two seasons with the French champions have been disappointing compared to the club's huge expectations.

Rennes beat Montpellier 1-0 in its opening match of the season.

OTHER MATCHES

Saint-Etienne came from behind to draw 1-1 at home to newly promoted Brest.

New signing Denis Bouanga leveled seven minutes from time, firing home the rebound after his initial shot had been blocked by Brest defender Romain Perraud.

Bouanga, who was signed from Nimes last month, almost snatched the winner but the Gabon winger headed narrowly over the bar in stoppage time.

Julien Faussurier had given Brest the lead on the stroke of halftime. It was a second successive draw for the visitors, who also hit the post in the first period.

Strasbourg drew 0-0 at Reims.

(AP)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Neymar Paris Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Rennes Football Ligue 1 Sports
Next Story : La Liga: Alvaro Morata Stars As Atletico Madrid Begin Campaign With Win Over Getafe
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters