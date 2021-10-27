Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 27, 2021
League Cup: Chelsea Beat Southampton In Shootout

Chelsea's Reece James netted the penalty shootout as his team advanced to the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Chelsea players gathered on the ground ahead of the penalty shootout against Southamptopn in the English League Cup at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London on Tuesday. | AP

2021-10-27T11:49:53+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 27 Oct 2021, Updated: 27 Oct 2021 11:49 am

Chelsea defeated Southampton in the penalty shootout to advance to the quarterfinals in the League Cup at Stamford Bridge in London on Tuesday. (More Football News

Reece James netted the penalty that sealed the deal for Chelsea by 4-3. The game was tied 1-1 after Kai Havertz’s header for Chelsea just before halftime was canceled out by Che Adams' tap-in two minutes into the second half. 

Southampton saw Theo Walcott's penalty saved by goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and Will Smallbone shoot over while visiting goalkeeper Fraser Forster denied only Mason Mount. 

Thomas Tuchel's Premier League leaders had reached the fourth round by beating Aston Villa on penalties, having also started the season by winning the UEFA Super Cup in a shootout against Villarreal in August. 

In another all-Premier League encounter, Arsenal beat Leeds 2-0 at Emirates Stadium in London. 

Calum Chambers put Arsenal in front with his first touch after replacing the injured Benjamin White, heading in a knockback from Nicolas Pépé in the 55th minute. It was the defender's first goal since 2019.

Eddie Nketiah, who previously spent time on loan at Leeds, doubled Arsenal’s advantage. He latched onto a weak defensive header from Liam Cooper, rounded goalkeeper Illan Meslier and came close to missing a tap-in before being able to celebrate.

Arsenal has now won six of its last eight games in all competitions and is unbeaten since August but is 10th in the Premier League.

There will be a third-division team in the last eight after Sunderland beat second-tier Queens Park Rangers 3-1 on penalties after the game at Loftus Road in west London ended 0-0 after 90 minutes.

The quarterfinal lineup will be completed on Wednesday when Manchester City continues its bid for a fifth straight League Cup against West Ham, Burnley hosts Tottenham, Leicester plays Brighton, Liverpool faces second-tier club Preston, and Brentford visits Stoke.

