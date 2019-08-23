Lance Klusener Appointed As South Africa Cricket Team's Assistant Batting Coach For India Tour

﻿
Enoch Nkwe will take charge of South Africa in India with all-rounder Lance Klusener joining the Proteas staff as batting coach

Omnisport 23 August 2019
Klusener played 49 Tests and 171 ODIs for the Proteas
2019-08-23T14:44:59+0530

Lance Klusener has joined South Africa's coaching staff for the upcoming tour of India. Former Proteas all-rounder Klusener will focus on batting in support of interim team director Enoch Nkwe following Ottis Gibson's departure.

Klusener played 49 Tests and 171 ODIs for the Proteas with his international career ending in 2004, while Nkwe will also have assistance from Vincent Barnes and Justin Ontong, who will coach bowling and fielding respectively.

"In terms of the new team structure the team director appoints his three assistant coaches who have specific skills focus in the three key disciplines of batting, bowling and fielding," said Cricket South Africa's acting director of cricket Corrie van Zyl.

"Former Proteas all-rounder Lance Klusener will fill the role of assistant coach (batting) for the T20 series only.

"His record as one of the best all-rounders in the world, particularly in white ball cricket, during his playing career speaks for itself and he also has extensive coaching experience both at franchise and international level."

South Africa and India play three T20 matches in September before a three-Test series in October.

