India Vs South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen Replaces Rudi Second In Proteas Test Squad

Rudi Second, one of the new caps in the South African Test squad to play three Tests in India in October, has suffered an injury while practising with the national A side that will require immediate surgery and he has consequently been ruled out of the touring party. (Cricket News)

Heinrich Klaasen has been named as Second's replacement.

“Klaasen is part of the one-day squad for the South Africa A tour and he will now be added to the squad in Second’s place for the four-day series that will assist his preparation for the Proteas Test series,” commented CSA Acting Director of Cricket Corrie van Zyl.

CSA on Tuesday named upcoming fast bowler Anrich Nortje, wicketkeeper-batsman Seconds and spin bowling all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy in their Test squad.

“All three newcomers to the Test side have more than earned their spurs through impressive performances in last season’s Four-Day Franchise competition,” van Zyl had said.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has also announced the switching of venues for the Test section of the tour. The second Test match will now be played at Pune and the final one at Ranchi.

South Africa's Test squad (updated): Faf du Plessis, Temba Bavuma (vice-captain), Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Heinrich Klaasen.

South Africa T20 squad: Quinton de Kock (captain), Rassie van der Dussen (Vice-captain), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts.

Here is the full schedule of India vs South Africa 2019-2020:

1st T20 - September 15, Dharamsala (starts 7 PM IST)

2nd T20 - September 18, Chandigarh (starts 7 PM IST)

3rd T20 - September 22, Bengaluru (starts 7 PM IST)

1st Test - From October 2, Visakhapatnam ( starts 9:30 AM IST)

2nd Test - From October 10, Pune (starts 9:30 AM IST)

3rd Test - From October 19, Ranchi (starts 9:30 AM IST)

1st ODI - Dharamsala, March 12, 2020

2nd ODI - Lucknow, March 15, 2002

3rd ODI - Kolkata, March 18, 2020