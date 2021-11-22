Advertisement
Monday, Nov 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

La Liga: Real Madrid Cruise To 4-1 Win Over Granada, Retake League Lead

The victory in La Liga extended Real Madrid’s unbeaten streak to seven matches in all competitions ahead of its Champions League visit to Sheriff on Wednesday.

La Liga: Real Madrid Cruise To 4-1 Win Over Granada, Retake League Lead
Real Madrid players celebrate during the La Liga match between Granada and Real Madrid at Los Carmenes stadium in Granada, Spain on November 21. | AP Photo

Trending

La Liga: Real Madrid Cruise To 4-1 Win Over Granada, Retake League Lead
outlookindia.com
2021-11-22T10:56:13+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 22 Nov 2021, Updated: 22 Nov 2021 10:56 am

Real Madrid kept its momentum from before the international break by winning its fourth game in a row and getting back to the top of the Spanish league. (More Football News)

Madrid cruised to a 4-1 win over 10-man Granada on Sunday after dominating from the start to reclaim first place.

Marco Asensio, Nacho Fernández, Vinícius Junior and Ferland Mendy all scored to give Madrid its fourth straight victory in all competitions.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team reached 30 points from 13 league matches, one more point than Real Sociedad, which was held to a 0-0 draw at home against Valencia. Madrid is two points in front of Sevilla, which drew 2-2 at home against Alavés on Saturday.

Granada played a man down from the 67th as midfielder Ramón Rodríguez was sent off for a hard sliding tackle on Vinícius Júnior. Granada coach Robert Moreno was later sent off for complaining.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

The victory extended Madrid’s unbeaten streak to seven matches in all competitions ahead of its Champions League visit to Sheriff on Wednesday.

Ancelotti took some of his key players out of the match in the second half to give them some extra rest, including Luka Modric, Karim Benzema, Vinícius Júnior and Toni Kroos.

“After the international break it’s always hard to regain momentum, but the team was focused and in general we played a great match,” Asensio said. “We got the three points, which was the most important thing.”

It was the 13th straight league win by Real Madrid over Granada, which has won only two of its 13 league matches this season. It sits in 17th place with 11 points, inside the relegation zone.

Asensio put Real Madrid ahead from inside the area in the 19th minute after a pass by Kroos, who also set up Nacho’s goal in the 25th. Vinícius Júnior added to the lead after passes by Benzema and Modric in the 56th, and Ferland Mendy closed the scoring from inside the area after an assist by Casemiro in the 76th.

Granada’s lone goal came in the 34th when a low shot by forward Luis Suárez from outside the area deflected off Nacho before going in.

Ancelotti was without Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard after they returned from the international break with health issues. Bale hurt a leg muscle with Wales, while Hazard had a stomach virus.

SOCIEDAD HELD

Sociedad missed its chance to take over the league lead after a home draw against Valencia, a result that extended its unbeaten streak to 17 matches in all competitions. 

The hosts were reduced to 10 players in the 76th because of a red card for defender Aritz Elustondo.

Sociedad’s only loss this season came in its opener at Barcelona in August.

Valencia, unbeaten in three games, stayed in 10th place.

BETIS REBOUNDS

Real Betis ended its three-game losing streak in all competitions with a convincing 3-0 win at relegation-threatened Elche.

Juanmi Jiménez, Willian José and Nabil Fekir scored a goal each in the first half-hour for Manuel Pellegrini’s team.

Betis played a man down from the 67th because of a red card for defender Hector Bellerín. 

Elche, in 18th place with 11 points from 14 matches, fired coach Fran Escribá after the match, which extended its winless streak to six straight games.

GETAFE NOT LAST

Getafe beat Cádiz 4-0 at home to move off the bottom of the table.

It was the second victory for Getafe this season after it started with seven straight losses. Its only other win was at Espanyol two rounds ago, also at home.

The result moved the Madrid club two points ahead of last-place Levante, which drew 0-0 against Athletic Bilbao at home on Friday.

Cádiz, which was unbeaten in three league matches, stayed in 16th place, one point from the relegation zone. It hosts defending champion Atlético Madrid in the next round.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Madrid Football Sports Real Madrid Granada CF La Liga Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Alexander Zverev Beats Daniil Medvedev, Lifts ATP Finals Trophy For 2nd Time

Alexander Zverev Beats Daniil Medvedev, Lifts ATP Finals Trophy For 2nd Time

Serie A: Napoli Finally Beaten As Inter Milan Revive Title Bid

Ligue 1: Lyon Vs Marseille Match Abandoned After Dimitri Payet Hit By Water Bottle

EPL: Tottenham Rally For 1st Title Win Under Antonio Conte; Stroll For Manchester City

Rohit Sharma Says Venkatesh Iyer's Bowling Is Important For India Going Forward

SL Vs WI, Live Cricket Scores, 1st Test, Day 2: Windies Struck Thrice; Sri Lanka 341/6 At Lunch

Rahul Dravid Says 'It's Nice To Start Well' After India's Clean Sweep Against New Zealand

ISL 2021-21: East Bengal, Jamshedpur Share Spoil

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

The Hope, Joy And Challenge Of Adoption

The Hope, Joy And Challenge Of Adoption

Advertisement

More from Sports

Qatar Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Closes Gap With Max Verstappen After Dominating Win

Qatar Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Closes Gap With Max Verstappen After Dominating Win

IND Vs NZ 2021: Rohit Sharma And Co Hammer New Zealand By 73 Runs In 3rd T20I, Complete Series Whitewash

IND Vs NZ 2021: Rohit Sharma And Co Hammer New Zealand By 73 Runs In 3rd T20I, Complete Series Whitewash

IND vs NZ, 3rd T20: Dead Rubber? No Problem, Eden Gardens Fans Hit COVID For A Six

IND vs NZ, 3rd T20: Dead Rubber? No Problem, Eden Gardens Fans Hit COVID For A Six

Qatar Grand Prix: Advantage Lewis Hamilton As F1 Leader Max Verstappen Gets Grid Penalty

Qatar Grand Prix: Advantage Lewis Hamilton As F1 Leader Max Verstappen Gets Grid Penalty

Read More from Outlook

Adoption Rackets Prey On Unsuspecting People Desperate For Children

Adoption Rackets Prey On Unsuspecting People Desperate For Children

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Adoption scams flourish in India as gangs collude with officials to target people seeking children.

Never Wanted To Become A Star: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Never Wanted To Become A Star: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Lachmi Deb Roy / The Bollywood star says he doesn't believe in competing with anybody but himself, and doesn’t want to become a star but be recognised for his craft.

IND Vs NZ: In COVID Times Eden Fans Cock-A-Hoop

IND Vs NZ: In COVID Times Eden Fans Cock-A-Hoop

Koushik Paul / The India vs New Zealand third T20 at Eden on Sunday has come like whiff of fresh air in the City of Joy. The last time Kolkata hosted a T20I was in 2018.

Adopting, The Light & The Black: Why Some Couples Avoid Adoption

Adopting, The Light & The Black: Why Some Couples Avoid Adoption

Kushal Poddar / Some couples think adopting a child equals a tacit admission—we can’t procreate on our own.

Advertisement