Tuesday, Oct 19, 2021
La Liga: Raul de Tomas, Nico Melamed Goals Help Espanyol Beat Cadiz 2-0 To Keep Momentum

Espanyol's victory comes few days after they shocked La Liga leaders Real Madrid 2-1. Cadiz extended their winless streak to four matches.

Raul de Tomas scored a goal for Espanyol at the stroke of half time against Cadiz in a La Liga encounter. | Lighthome

2021-10-19T12:24:39+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 19 Oct 2021, Updated: 19 Oct 2021 12:24 pm

Espanyol followed up its shock win against La Liga leaders Real Madrid with a 2-0 victory over Cadiz. Raul de Tomas and Nico Melamed scored in each half to give Espanyol its third win in four matches on Monday. (More Football News)

It was coming off a 2-1 win over Madrid before the international break. The home victory moved Barcelona to 11th place. Meanwhile, Cadiz’s winless streak was extended to four matches. It is in 16th place.

De Tomas scored from close range in first-half injury time and Melamed added to the lead in the 65th with a shot that deflected in off a defender. De Tomas also had a 57th-minute goal disallowed for offside.

BETIS WIN LATE

Borja Iglesias scored in the 89th to give Real Betis a 1-0 win over Aláves for its fourth victory in five matches in all competitions. The team coached by Manuel Pellegrini next face Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League on Thursday.

It was the second consecutive loss for Alavas after its shock win against defending champion Atletico Madrid. It stayed in second-to-last-place, one point better than winless Getafe.

Real Sociedad lead the league after nine rounds. Madrid, Atlético, Osasuna and Sevilla are three points behind with a game in hand. 

