Advertisement
Tuesday, Sep 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

La Liga: Barcelona Held By Winless Granada At Camp Nou

Barcelona needed a 90th-minute equaliser from Ronald Araujo to save the blushes. The draw left Barcelona in seventh place in La Liga.

La Liga: Barcelona Held By Winless Granada At Camp Nou
Barcelona's Ronald Araujo hits a header next to Granada's Jorge Molina during their La Liga match at the Camp Nou. | AP

Trending

La Liga: Barcelona Held By Winless Granada At Camp Nou
outlookindia.com
2021-09-21T09:09:00+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 21 Sep 2021, Updated: 21 Sep 2021 9:09 am

Less than a week after a demoralizing loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, Barcelona faltered at Camp Nou again, being held by winless Granada 1-1 in La Liga on Monday. Barcelona needed a 90th-minute equalizer by defender Ronald Araujo, sparking jeers by many in the crowd of nearly 27,000. (More Football News)

The setback followed the 3-0 rout by Bayern Munich in the team’s first defeat since losing Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain and added pressure on coach Ronald Koeman and club president Joan Laporta.

Granada came to Barcelona winless in four matches and coming off two consecutive losses, including at home against Real Betis in the Andalucia derby last week. It defeated Barcelona at Camp Nou the last time they met in April.

“It’s a shame,” Araújo said. “If we had been able to score earlier we could have gotten the victory. After the early goal, they sat back on defense and that made it difficult for us.” The draw left Barcelona in seventh place, five points from leader Real Madrid with a game in hand.

Coached by former Spain manager Robert Moreno, Granada opened the scoring two minutes into the match with a header by Domingos Duarte off a set piece. Barcelona squandered two great chances to equalize before halftime — Sergi Roberto hit the crossbar from inside the area and Araujo’s header was brilliantly saved by Granada goalkeeper Luis Maximiano.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

Memphis Depay and Luuk de Jong also failed to capitalize on scoring chances in the second half, but Araújo finally broke through with a close-range header in the 90th.

“We know that Barça isn’t going through a good moment and it was important to try to take advantage of that early on,” Duarte said. “Earning a point at Camp Nou is always good but we came close to getting the three points. In the end they had many chances too. It was a fair result.”

Koeman couldn’t count on several players because of injuries, including Jordi Alba and Pedri Gonzalez. He added a few youngsters in the second half, including Riqui Puig and 17-year-old Gavi, who set up Araújo’s equalizer. Philippe Coutinho was one of the players replaced.

Veteran defender Gerard Pique played as a striker after coming into the game in the final minutes.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Memphis Depay Ronald Koeman Sergio Busquets Gerard Pique Barcelona Football FC Barcelona Granada CF La Liga Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Taliban Axe Afghanistan Cricket Board Executive Director Hamid Shinwari

Taliban Axe Afghanistan Cricket Board Executive Director Hamid Shinwari

Australia Women Vs India Women, 1st ODI, Live Cricket Scores: Mithali Raj And Co Face Uphill Task Down Under

IPL 2021: It's A Wake-up Call For RCB, Says Virat Kohli After 9-Wicket Defeat To KKR

IPL 2021, KKR Vs RCB: Clinical Kolkata Knight Riders Outplay Royal Challengers Bangalore

After New Zealand, England Also Cancel Tour Of Pakistan

Virat Kohli’s Abrasive Leadership Style Gave Indian Cricket A New Dimension

KKR Vs RCB, IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders Humble Royal Challengers Bangalore - Highlights

Sharad Kumar, Tokyo Paralympics High Jump Medallist, Admitted To AIIMS After Chest Congestion

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Kolkata Knight Riders Tame Royal Challengers Bangalore In IPL 2021

Kolkata Knight Riders Tame Royal Challengers Bangalore In IPL 2021

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

Congress Leader Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath As New Punjab CM

Congress Leader Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath As New Punjab CM

More from Sports

Shiva Thapa, Sanjeet Kumar, Mohammad Hussamuddin One Win Away From World Boxing Championships Selection

Shiva Thapa, Sanjeet Kumar, Mohammad Hussamuddin One Win Away From World Boxing Championships Selection

FIFA To Discuss International Match Calendar With Member Nations

FIFA To Discuss International Match Calendar With Member Nations

BCCI Confirms India's Cricket Itinerary: Four Tests, Three ODIs, 14 T20s In Home Season

BCCI Confirms India's Cricket Itinerary: Four Tests, Three ODIs, 14 T20s In Home Season

Live Streaming Of Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2021: Where To See Live Action

Live Streaming Of Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2021: Where To See Live Action

Read More from Outlook

Munna Bhais Still Flying High In High-Profile Entrance Examinations

Munna Bhais Still Flying High In High-Profile Entrance Examinations

S.K. Singh / Experts believe the swindlers have taken control of the entire system and they are doing so without any fear. They suspect one can get 99.5% only if one gets the question paper in advance.

Infiltration Bid By Heavily Armed Militant Group In J&K's Uri, Army Operation On

Infiltration Bid By Heavily Armed Militant Group In J&K's Uri, Army Operation On

Naseer A Ganai / The authorities have suspended internet and mobile phone services in the Uri sector. 'I assure you that we are alert and our troops on the ground are alert as well,' said an Army officer.

'Its A Wake-Up-Call For RCB', Says Virat Kohli After KKR Loss

'Its A Wake-Up-Call For RCB', Says Virat Kohli After KKR Loss

PTI / The result put KKR in fifth spot while RCB remain static at third.

New Punjab CM Directs Govt Officers To Reach Office By 9 AM

New Punjab CM Directs Govt Officers To Reach Office By 9 AM

Harish Manav / Surprise checks will be conducted twice a week to keep vigil to ensure the availability of all the government officers during official hours.

Advertisement