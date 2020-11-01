Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores: Shootout in Dubai

Rajasthan Royals take on Kolkata Knight Riders in what will be the final league clash for both sides with a lot on the line. Both teams are locked on 12 points and have a do-or-die battle on their hands. The Royals are back in Dubai for the decider after a good run at Abu Dhabi. Steve Smith and his side would feel confident of continuing their run at the venue having played some good cricket in some contested matches before. The Kolkata Knight Riders are still in the race for the final four despite losing out in their previous two games. This will be the KKR's third game in Dubai and they will be looking for a quick turn-around having lost a close one against the Chennai Super Kings last time around. Get live cricket scores and live updates of KKR vs RR here. (LIVE SCORES | POINTS TABLE | FIXTURES & RESULTS)



PREVIEW

Rajasthan Royals are suddenly looking good. After a comfortable seven-wicket win against Kings XI Punjab on Friday, RR have come alive. The man lighting the fuse for the Royals is Ben Stokes. He is scoring runs, taking wickets and even taking some breathtaking catches. Skipper Steve Smith is showing glimpses of form Jos Buttler is happy closing matches and Jofra Archer has been lethal with the new ball. Not to speak of Sanju Samson, who has once again started scoring runs at the top of the order. If RR can play true to current form, KKR better watch out.



Stokes is upbeat after his match-winning 50 off 26 balls against Kings XI Punjab: “We’ll be going in with a positive mindset in the final game. Obviously, we’ll look for the win in Dubai, KKR are a good side and we’ll have to play well and play with intent to beat them. It’s probably going to go down to the wire, the race for the final four, we’ve just got to believe in ourselves, play positively, and carry the momentum we have.”



Even after a dozen games, Kolkata Knight Riders look disjointed and low on spirit. A change of captains has made no difference and Sunil Gavaskar had slammed Eoin Morgan's decision to bat at No. 5 in the last match against Chennai Super Kings. KKR lost by six wickets after a listless batting display where Nitish Rana (87 off 61 balls) was the only bright spot.



KKR continue to sweat on the availability of Andre Russell. The West Indian did precious little before getting injured and KKR have certainly missed his big-match presence. On merit KKR don't deserve to be in the IPL playoffs but this game has the tendency to throw up surprises and upset calculations.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine