KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores, Live Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Abu Dhabi

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clash with SuRrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Abu Dhabi on Saturday looking for their first full points in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in the UAE. Both teams have looked below par in their respective opening matches and SRH have lost Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh due to an injury. KKR lost their first game against Mumbai Indians because their batting never took off in a chase of 196. Equally, SRH went down tamely to Royal Challengers Bangalore in a match where the former champions lost all their batsmen in a 164-run chase. Almost all teams in IPL 2020 are trying to find their top combinations and batting orders. KKR is a classic example with skipper Dinesh Karthik still not sure where Andre Russell should bat. For SRH, skipper David Warner, who unluckily got run out in the opening match, holds the key. Get live ball-by-ball commentary and full scorecard of KKR vs SRH match here. (LIVE BLOG | POINTS TABLE | NEWS)

