KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores: David Warner Wins Toss, Hyderabad Bat First

Former champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) meet in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match in Abu Dhabi Saturday looking for their first points in the tournament in UAE. Both teams have plenty of match-winners but in their respective first games, no one has shone. It's still early days in the tournament and like Chennai Super Kings, KKR and SRH are trying to figure out their best combinations. KKR is a classic case. Should Andre Russel bat at No. 4? Should Sunil Narine open the innings? Who is the best man to replace Mitchell Marsh? There are several questions confronting the teams. Both KKR and SRH looked below par in their opening matches. Kolkata lost their first game against Mumbai Indians because their batting never took off in a chase of 196. Equally, Hyderabad went down tamely to Royal Challengers Bangalore in a match where SRH lost all their batsmen in a 164-run chase. There was more bad news when Hyderabad lost Mitchell Marsh due to injury. Get live cricket scores and live ball-by-ball commentary of KKR vs SRH match here. (SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE | NEWS)

7:03 PM IST: David Warner wins toss and for a change, he opts to bat first.

7:07 PM IST: Changes for both sides. Wriddhiman Saha, Khaleel Ahmed and Mohammed Nabi in for Vijay Shankar, Sandeep Sharma and Mitchell Marsh in the Hyderabad XI. Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Varun Chakravarthy in for Sandeep Warrier and Nikhil Naik in the Kolkata XI.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi.

SunRisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Mohammad Nabi, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine