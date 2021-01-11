Juventus Forward Paulo Dybala Out For '15-20 Days'

Paulo Dybala could be out for almost three weeks after suffering a knee injury against Sassuolo on Sunday, Juventus have confirmed. (More Football News)
The Argentina international was replaced by Dejan Kulusevski in the 43rd minute of Juve's 3-1 Serie A win at the Allianz Stadium.
The club confirmed on Monday he has suffered a "low-grade lesion of the medial collateral ligament" in his left knee and will be out of action for "approximately 15-20 days".
The 27-year-old looks certain to miss the Coppa Italia clash with Genoa on Wednesday, the Supercoppa Italiana against Napoli next week and Serie A games versus Inter and Bologna. He could also miss another league game against Sampdoria on January 30.
Juve's only Serie A defeat this season came when Dybala was not in the side. Their win ratio without him is 40 per cent compared to 63.6 per when he features.
FT | | THREE GOALS AND A BIG THREE POINTS! #JuveSassuolo #FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/gjcgF5XfNE— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) January 10, 2021
When going back to the start of the 2019-20 campaign, Juve have lost as many times in the 10 league games without Dybala (four) as they have in the 44 in which he has taken part – their win percentage sliding from 72.7 to 30 in his absence.
Juve also confirmed Weston McKennie and Federico Chiesa underwent tests on Monday, which revealed neither player is suffering from a serious injury.
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Put Olympic-Bound Athletes, Coaches In Priority Group For COVID-19 Vaccine: Panel
Free Ride: Assam CM Flags Off Free Bus Service For Women, Senior Citizens In Guwahati
China Demands Indian Army To Immediately Release Captured PLA Soldier