Jurgen Klopp Says Bundesliga Has Been 'Basis For Everything' As He Salutes German Dffort

Jurgen Klopp has saluted German's handling of the coronavirus pandemic that allowed the country to get back on its feet and become Europe's "land of milk and honey".

The Liverpool manager has watched his homeland emerge from the COVID-19 crisis with far fewer casualties at this stage than France, Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom have suffered.

In football, the Bundesliga resumed on May 16, becoming the first major European league to get back under way, with Serie A, LaLiga and the Premier League yet to start up.

Former Borussia Dortmund and Mainz boss Klopp says behind-closed-doors German football has set an example that every league will follow, such has been its success so far.

He has been in close contact with German Football Association (DFB) chief executive Christian Seifert and saluted his "incredible job".

"The basis for everything was the situation in Germany," Klopp told German broadcaster Sky Sport.

"I hope you see it the same way, that you are, so to speak, the land of milk and honey at this time when everything is going in the right direction.

"Probably not the only one, but [Germany is] now in Europe the country where [it has found] the quickest way to deal with the situation correctly and to take the right measures.

"Coupled with the discipline, which somehow unites us all to a certain extent, it quickly steered the whole thing in the right direction. And that made football possible again."

He has been watching the Bundesliga games and observed "a lot less emotion" due to the absence of supporters, but said that "otherwise it looks good".

When it comes to England, Klopp is keen to find positives as the Premier League edges closer to starting up again.

Liverpool, who are on the brink of the Premier League title, are due to play their first match since March when they face Everton on Sunday, June 21.

Klopp said of the coronavirus situation in England: "We still have a bit of work ahead of us, but here too we are heading in the right direction."