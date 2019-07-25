﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Jonty Rhodes Applies For Indian Cricket Team's Fielding Coach Job

Jonty Rhodes Applies For Indian Cricket Team's Fielding Coach Job

Jonty Rhodes was the fielding coach of Indian Premier League (IPL) side Mumbai Indians for a long time before parting ways. The BCCI has invited applications for various coaching positions, including fielding coach, setting July 30 as the deadline to apply.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 July 2019
Jonty Rhodes Applies For Indian Cricket Team's Fielding Coach Job
South Africa's Jonty Rhodes is one of the exceptional fielders of his time and is best remembered for the 'flying' run-out of former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq during the 1992 World Cup.
Twitter
Jonty Rhodes Applies For Indian Cricket Team's Fielding Coach Job
outlookindia.com
2019-07-25T08:53:11+0530

South Africa's Jonty Rhodes has joined the race to be India's fielding coach, becoming one of the most high profile candidates to have applied for the post.

"Yes, I have applied for the position of India's new fielding coach. My wife and I love the country, and it has already given us so much -- we have 2 children born in India," Rhodes told "CricketNext" website.

ALSO READ: Shastri Complements Kohli Well, Dangerous To Change Coach: BCCI Official

Rhodes is one of the exceptional fielders of his time and is best remembered for the 'flying' run-out of former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq during the 1992 World Cup.

The 49-year-old South African was the fielding coach of Indian Premier League side Mumbai Indians for a long time before parting ways.

A frequent visitor to India, Rhodes had earlier conducted a fielding workshop for a T20 Mumbai League side at the Bandra Kurla complex.

The BCCI has invited applications for various coaching positions, including head coach, batting coach, bowling coach and fielding coach, setting July 30 as the deadline to apply.

India's current fielding coach is R Sridhar's contract has been extended for 45 days till the end of the West Indies tour.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Jonty Rhodes R Sridhar Mumbai India national cricket team BCCI (Board of Control For Cricket in India) Cricket Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 'Gharwapsi,' Say BJP Lawmakers After Voting For Congress Bill In MP Assembly
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters