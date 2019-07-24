BCCI Formally Approves Indian Cricketers' Association

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has approved the Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA). ICA is a body formed according to the cricketing organization's new constitution to look after the interest of former players.

ICA is not affiliated to Federation of International Cricketers' Association (FICA). It is only for former men and women cricketers unlike player association in other countries.

In an official notice, the BCCI stated, "The Board of Control for Cricket in India ("BCCI") hereby formally recognises the Indian Cricketers’ Association (the "ICA"), a non-profit company limited by guarantee incorporated on July 5, 2019 under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013, as the official association for ex-cricketers in India."

"It is clarified that, until further notice of the BCCI, no entity other than the ICA will be accorded recognition by the BCCI as an association of ex-cricketers," it added.

The body's working will be independent of BCCI's functioning. The association will generate its own funds even after receiving grants initially from the board.

Kapil Dev, Ajit Agarkar and Shantha Rangaswamy are the directors at ICA and will do so until elections are held.

(PTI Inputs)