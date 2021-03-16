Jasprit Bumrah Weds Sanjana Ganesan In Private Ceremony, Watch Leaked Video here

March 16, 2021
Corona
The video is of ‘varmala’ ceremony of Bumrah and Ganesan and the cricketer had, yesterday, shared pictures from his wedding on social media

Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah tied the knot with popular sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan.
A video of India bowler Jasprit Bumrah and popular sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan has gone viral on social media.  (More News)

The India pace spearhead married Ganesan in a private ceremony with only limited people present.

The video is of ‘Varmala ceremony’ and the couple can be seen exchanging garlands.

Post wedding Bumrah shared the news on twitter.

"Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you," the 27-year-old cricketer wrote.

Bumrah had been granted leave by the BCCI after the third Test against England in Ahmedabad.

Ganesan is a TV presenter and has hosted several sports shows on Star Sports, including ‘Match Point’ and ‘Cheeky Singles’ during the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Ever since the news of India pacer being released from the Test came, there were lots of speculations which all have been put to rest.

And here are some of the congratulatory messages:

