Jasprit Bumrah Weds Cricket Anchor Sanjana Ganeshan In Private Ceremony

India bowler Jasprit Bumrah on Monday took to social media to share photos from his wedding ceremony. The star pacer tied the knot with popular sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan. (More Cricket News)
According to reports, the duo tied the knot in a private ceremony in Goa with only a limited number of people present.
"Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you," the 27-year-old cricketer wrote.
Bumrah was granted leave by the BCCI after the third Test against England in his hometown, Ahmedabad.
“Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course.”— Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) March 15, 2021
Ganesan is TV presenter and has hosted sports shows on Star Sports, including ‘Match Point’ and ‘Cheeky Singles’ during the Cricket World Cup 2019.
And here are some of the congratulatory messages:
Many congratulations on the start of this beautiful journey. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness.âÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂ https://t.co/MdkdKbwFjj— BCCI (@BCCI) March 15, 2021
Bumrah bowled over by Sanjana ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 15, 2021
Here's wishing love, laughter and a happily ever after for @Jaspritbumrah93 and @SanjanaGanesan ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ©âÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¨ #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/tbJ3YXhN2I
Congratulations @Jaspritbumrah93 @SanjanaGanesan— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) March 15, 2021
Congratulations, guys! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 15, 2021
We hear Maldives is great in April - May ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¬ https://t.co/K3cBgz6cBS
Congratulations @Jaspritbumrah93 @SanjanaGanesan âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â pic.twitter.com/DBFrrVgeDe— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 15, 2021
Bumrah last played for India in the third Test against England at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. He is also expected to be rested for the ODI series as well.
Bumrah has so far played 19 Tests, 67 ODIs and 50 T20Is for India.
