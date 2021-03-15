March 15, 2021
Corona
Jasprit Bumrah Weds Cricket Anchor Sanjana Ganeshan In Private Ceremony

Jasprit Bumrah tied the knot with Sanjan Ganesan. The cricketer shared pictures from his wedding on social media

Outlook Web Bureau 15 March 2021
2021-03-15T17:16:08+05:30

India bowler Jasprit Bumrah on Monday took to social media to share photos from his wedding ceremony. The star pacer tied the knot with popular sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan. (More Cricket News)

According to reports, the duo tied the knot in a private ceremony in Goa with only a limited number of people present.

"Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you," the 27-year-old cricketer wrote.

 
 
 
Bumrah was granted leave by the BCCI after the third Test against England in his hometown, Ahmedabad.

Ganesan is TV presenter and has hosted sports shows on Star Sports, including ‘Match Point’ and ‘Cheeky Singles’ during the Cricket World Cup 2019.

And here are some of the congratulatory messages:

Bumrah last played for India in the third Test against England at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. He is also expected to be rested for the ODI series as well.

Bumrah has so far played 19 Tests, 67 ODIs and 50 T20Is for India.

