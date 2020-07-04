Jaipur To Get World's 3rd Largest Cricket Stadium With 75,000 Capacity

Jaipur shall soon be getting one of the largest cricket stadiums in the world, with a seating capacity to accommodate around 75,000 spectators. (More Cricket News)

The world-class green stadium shall have modern grand pavilion stands, corporate boxes, plush sports field, modern club house and many other world-class features for indoor games and sports training facilities, said Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) Secretary Mahendra Sharma. He added that the stadium will be spread over 100 acres of land.

"The land has been finalised in Chonp village, 25 km from Jaipur on the Jaipur-Delhi Highway and the construction is expected to begin in the next four months," he added.

Sharma said that those coming to the stadium, including players as well as the audience, would get world-class facilities. There would be flood lights installed in accordance to the ICC guidelines, with modern pressbox for media and broadcast.

A parking facility to accommodate around 4,000 vehicles would be made in the stadium.

Sharma informed that this will be the third largest stadium after the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad and the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia. While Motera has a seating capacity of 1.10 lakh, the MCG can accommodate 1.02 lakh spectators.

The stadium would further accommodate two practice grounds which can be used for Ranji Trophy matches. Also, there will be two restaurants, 30 practice nets for players and a press conference room with a seating capacity of 250.

The stadium would be constructed in two phases; first phase to be developed with 45,000 seating capacity while the second would have a seating capacity of 30,000.

Speaking on financial aspects of the project, Sharma said BCCI owes Rs 90 crore to RCA and the association will seek a grant of Rs 100 crore from the board. While Rs 100 crore will be taken as loan, Rs 60 crore will be amassed by selling corporate boxes in the stadium.

Mehta and associates LLP and Delhi based sports design consultancy firm GRAS, who will build the stadium, have given a presentation of the design to RCA chief patron C.P. Joshi and RCA President Vaibhav Gehlot.