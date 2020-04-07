April 07, 2020
Poshan
It's A Day To Appreciate Every Healthcare Professional: Jasprit Bumrah

This year, the theme of World Health Day is to honour the incredible, selfless work of 'nurses and midwives' across the globe during coronavirus crisis

IANS 07 April 2020
A member of hospital staff wears a mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus as hospital employees gather to protest at Evagelismos hospital on World Health Day, in Athens, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. State hospital doctors' union staged protests at several hospitals to demand more hiring and mobilisation of private clinics. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
AP Photo
2020-04-07T18:47:35+0530

On World Health Day, India star pacer Jasprit Bumrah urged people of the country to appreciate every healthcare professional putting their lives on the line to fight COVID-19, by staying indoors.

"It is a day to appreciate every healthcare professional putting their life on the line for us. Now, more than ever, they need our support and the best way to do that is to stay indoors. A big thank you to all of them for fighting for us, every day," Bumrah wrote on his Twitter handle.

Recently, Bumrah told senior India opener and his Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma about how he takes inspiration from Swedish star footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the way he rose from the ashes to become one of the best in the business.

Talking on Instagram live with Rohit, Bumrah said: "I love Ibra. I can relate to his story that people did not take him seriously and then he became a star. I can relate as I think people took me lightly initially and then I proved them wrong, I am still trying."

Bumrah has also been using the nationwide lockdown period to bring the gardener out in him. In a tweet recently, he posted photos of him watering plants at home.

IANS Jasprit Bumrah World Health Day Cricket Coronavirus Novel Coronavirus Outbreak COVID-19 Sports

