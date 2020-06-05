June 05, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  ISL: Odisha FC Sign Hendry Antonay, Saurabh Meher

ISL: Odisha FC Sign Hendry Antonay, Saurabh Meher

Both Hendry Antonay and Saurabh Meher represented the Indian Arrows in the previous season of the I-League and were also a part of Chennaiyin FC

PTI 05 June 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
ISL: Odisha FC Sign Hendry Antonay, Saurabh Meher
Hendry Antonay with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Courtesy: Twitter
ISL: Odisha FC Sign Hendry Antonay, Saurabh Meher
outlookindia.com
2020-06-05T20:42:37+0530

Odisha FC on Friday announced the signing of young defenders Hendry Antonay and Saurabh Meher for the next season of the Indian Super League (ISL). (More Football News)

Both Hendry and Saurabh represented the Indian Arrows in the previous season of the I-League and were also a part of Chennaiyin FC.

Twenty-year-old right-back Hendry had represented India during the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup while centre-back Saurabh had also played for India in the age-group competitions.

Welcoming the youngsters to the club, president Rohan Sharma said, "Both players have the utmost potential to become key members of our exciting defensive line.

"Saurabh has the versatility to play everywhere defensively which makes him a vital chess piece, and Hendry is probably one of the most exciting young Indian fullbacks right now."

Next Story >>

ISL: Bengaluru FC Sign Joe Zoherliana, Wungngayam Muirang

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Football Odisha FC Football Transfer Indian football Indian Super League (ISL) I-League Football Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos