ISL Live Streaming, ATK Mohan Bagan Vs Hyderabad FC: When And Where To Watch Match 24 Of Indian Super League 2020-21

Title favourites ATK Mohun Bagan will be keen to get back to winning ways when they take on an unbeaten Hyderabad FC in the 24th match of Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 fixture at Fatorda Stadium, Goa on Saturday. (More Football News)

ATKMB were handed their first defeat of the season by Jamshedpur FC earlier this week. However, having won three back-to-back games before that, the Kolkata-side remain third in the league table, three points off Mumbai City at the top.

On the other hand, Hyderabad FC started their season on a winning note before being held to consecutive draws in the last two games against Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC. They currently occupy the sixth spot on the points table with five points from three outings.

Match and telecast details:

Head-to-head: This will be their first meeting in the ISL.

Match: 24th match of ISL 2020-21 between ATK Mohan Bagan and Hyderabad FC

Date: December 11 (Friday), 2020.

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Goa

TV Listing: Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Marathi.

Live Streaming: Online streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV.

All ISL 2020-21 matches will be shown live and can be streamed live in 82 territories across the world. Check worldwide coverage details HERE.

Likely XIs:

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharja, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Subhasish Bose, Javier Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Jayesh Rane, Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh.

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani, Asish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensena Konsham, Akash Mishra, Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Aridane Santana, Liston Colaco.

Both teams have several similarities, from depending on a single goal scorer (Roy Krishna for ATKMB and Aridane Santana for the Nizams) to having an airtight defence (two teams with the least goals conceded).

ATKMB coach Antonio Habas recognises the need for more players to contribute, especially considering his team is coming off their first defeat of the season against Jamshedpur FC.

"All players have to collaborate. The idea now is to score goals by more players by collaborating better," Habas said on the eve of the match.

And while ATKMB remains the only team to not concede from open play this season, they let in two goals off set-pieces against JFC, which cost them the game. Habas hopes to improve in this area ahead of their game against Hyderabad.

"Last season, we conceded one goal from set-pieces in all matches. Now in one match, we conceded two. I hope we improve on this. The opponents have good players for this situation. I have confidence in my team and I hope this kind of situation will not be repeated," he said.

Meanwhile, the storyline is similar in the Hyderabad camp. Defensively the side has conceded just one, the least in the league, and are yet to succumb to a defeat. But their attack isn't great. Aridane remains the lone scorer, having netted both the team's goals.

"It's true that we have been doing well defensively. But we have to score more goals — that is the target," Hyderabad FC assistant coach Thangboi Singto said.

"ATKMB is always going to be tough for all the teams because they have depth and strength in every department but what's most important for us is to look at what we can do better.

"There is not much weakness in ATKMB. But we have plans where their weaknesses can be exposed. We want our players to give their 100 hundred percent. When you give your best, the result follows," Singto added.

Squads:

ATK Mohun Bagan FC: Goalkeepers - Arindam Bhattacharja, Dheeraj Moirangthem, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Avilash Paul; Defenders - Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Boris Thangjam; Midfielders - Edu Garcia, Javier Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Michael Soosairaj, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Bradden Inman, Michael Regin, Sahil Sheikh, Ningombam Engson, Md. Fardin Ali Molla; Forwards - Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir Singh.

Head coach - Antonio Lopez Habas (Spain)

Hyderabad FC: Goalkeepers - Subrata Paul, Laxmikant Kattimani, Manas Dubey, Lalbiakhlua Jongte; Defenders - Chinglensana Konsham, Odei Onaindia, Dimple Bhagat, Nikhil Prabhu, Sahil Panwar, Akash Mishra, Kynsailang Khongsit, Asish Rai; Midfielders - Adil Khan, Halicharan Narzary, Joao Victor, Laldanmawia Ralte, Lluis Sastre, Hitesh Sharma, Abhishek Halder, Sahil Tavora, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohamed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sweden Fernandes; Forwards - Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza, Joel Chianese, Liston Colaco, Ishan Dey, Lalawmpuia, Rohit Danu.

Head coach - Manuel Marquez Roca (Spain)

