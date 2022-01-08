Advertisement
Monday, Jan 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC Eye Top Spot Against Spirited Kerala Blasters At Tilak Maidan

Hyderabad FC have 16 points from 9 games. They are just one-point short of table-toppers Mumbai City FC who have completed their 10 games. Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters have 14 points from 9 games.

ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC Eye Top Spot Against Spirited Kerala Blasters At Tilak Maidan
Hyderabad FC players train ahead of their ISL 2021-22 clash against Kerala Blasters at Tilak Maidan. | ISL

Trending

ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC Eye Top Spot Against Spirited Kerala Blasters At Tilak Maidan
outlookindia.com
2022-01-08T20:15:30+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 08 Jan 2022, Updated: 08 Jan 2022 8:15 pm

Kerala Blasters will look to re-enter the top four but they will face a resolute test against Hyderabad FC when the two sides meet in the Indian Super League in Vasco  da Gama, Goa on Sunday. (More Football News)

Kerala played out two draws in their last two outings and are now in the fifth spot with 14 points from nine games.

A win on the morrow will take them to the top four but second-placed Hyderabad will want to keep snapping at league leaders Mumbai City FC's heels and therefore, they are expected to come hard at Kerala.

Kerala have just lost one game so far and at the heart of their eight-game unbeaten run is Adrian Luna who has been brilliant so far.

Luna scored a goal and provided an assist in Kerala's 2-2 draw against FC Goa. He scored a stunning goal to make it two for him this season and head coach Ivan Vukomanovic will hope the Spaniard continues his purple patch.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

"All the game depends on momentum. How you start how you go through the game. You can be good when you are fully focused and concentrated on your task. And that's what this fleet is doing. We have seen that anybody can beat anyone in this league," Vukomanovic said ahead of the match.

Hyderabad, also on an eight-game unbeaten run, have looked very impressive this season with their defence showing a lot of grit and in Bartholomew Ogbeche they have a striker who just can't stop scoring.

Ogbeche is the third leading goal scorer in ISL history with 44 goals. He is now 4 goals shy of the all-time record held by Ferran Corominas, who scored 48 goals in 57 matches for FC Goa.

Since joining Hyderabad, Ogbeche has scored nine league goals in nine games. He is the current leading goal scorer of the 2021-22 ISL. The Nigerian has scored a goal in 7 different league games this season.

"I like Kerala Blasters' style of football and their coach. Their three offensive foreign players have become dangerous along with very good Indian players. It will be a very difficult game for both teams," Manolo Marquez said.

Tags

PTI Ferran Corominas Goa Football Indian football Indian Super League (ISL) Kerala Blasters Hyderabad FC Mumbai City Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

IPL 2022: Ahmedabad Franchise Gets LOI From BCCI; Hardik Pandya Set To Become Captain

IPL 2022: Ahmedabad Franchise Gets LOI From BCCI; Hardik Pandya Set To Become Captain

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: History-chasing India Face South Africa In Newlands — Stats Preview

Ahead Of India Open 2022, World Badminton Championships Silver Medallist Kidambi Srikanth Hints At Having A Personal Coach

Ashes 2021-22: England’s Survival, Usman Khawaja’s Redemption - Life Lessons From Sydney Test During COVID Times

NZ Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Bangladesh Struggle Against New Zealand's Pace - Watch Video Highlights

Australian Open 2022 Qualifiers: Prajnesh Gunneswaran Knocks Out 3rd-Seed Daniel Elahi Galana

India Open 2022: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth Eye Winning Starts Amid COVID-19 Surge

Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic Has Visa Reinstated By Judge But Doubts Loom Over AUS Open Participation

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A New Wave For A New Age

A New Wave For A New Age

Pilgrimage By The Sea

Pilgrimage By The Sea

Capturing The Skies

Capturing The Skies

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: England Cling On For A Draw In Dramatic Finish

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: England Cling On For A Draw In Dramatic Finish

Advertisement

More from Sports

FA Cup 2021-22: Lewis Grabban Scores Late Winner As Nottingham Forest Knock Out Arsenal

FA Cup 2021-22: Lewis Grabban Scores Late Winner As Nottingham Forest Knock Out Arsenal

Ashleigh Barty Pulls Out Of Sydney Tennis Classic To Concentrate On Australian Open 2022

Ashleigh Barty Pulls Out Of Sydney Tennis Classic To Concentrate On Australian Open 2022

Novak Djokovic’s Parents Join Protest Rally In Belgrade As Court Hearing Starts In Melbourne

Novak Djokovic’s Parents Join Protest Rally In Belgrade As Court Hearing Starts In Melbourne

Novak Djokovic Wins Court Battle Vs AUS Govt Over Visa Cancellation But May Still Be Deported

Novak Djokovic Wins Court Battle Vs AUS Govt Over Visa Cancellation But May Still Be Deported

Read More from Outlook

Will Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray be Back In Public Life Any Time Soon?

Will Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray be Back In Public Life Any Time Soon?

Haima Deshpande / There is an unasked question in the Maharashtra Chief Minister's office... Is Uddhav Thackeray fit enough to discharge his duties?

Jammu And Kashmir: Why Elections May Not Be Held In The Valley For A Long Time

Jammu And Kashmir: Why Elections May Not Be Held In The Valley For A Long Time

Naseer Ganai / While Elections are being announced in other states, Jammu Kashmir is left out. How long does the government plan to keep the union territory under president's rule?

Ashes 2021-22: Life Lessons From Sydney Test During COVID Times

Ashes 2021-22: Life Lessons From Sydney Test During COVID Times

Ankit Kumar Singh / England managed to salvage a draw in the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney. This denied Australia's dream of a 5-0 sweep. The fifth Test is from January 14.

PM Modi To Owaisi: Jaipur's Kites With Politicians' Faces Flying High In Demand

PM Modi To Owaisi: Jaipur's Kites With Politicians' Faces Flying High In Demand

Tabeenah Anjum / Ahead of Makarsankranti, Gafoor is busy giving last-minute touches to the life-size kites with photos of politicians from across party lines on them.

Advertisement