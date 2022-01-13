Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 13, 2022
ISL 2021-22: Focus On Local Coaches As FC Goa Face NorthEast United In Bambolim Clash

After ten matches each, FC Goa are ninth with 12 points (three wins, three draws) and NorthEast United are 10th with eight (two wins, two draws). The clash will see two Indian coaches, Derek Pereira and Khalid Jamil at the opposing camps.

FC Goa players during a training session ahead of their ISL 2021-22 match against NorthEast United. | Courtesy: ISL

2022-01-13T20:49:17+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 13 Jan 2022, Updated: 13 Jan 2022 8:49 pm

Two Indian head coaches will lock horns in the Indian Super League (ISL) for the first time when FC Goa take on lowly NorthEast United FC in Bambolim, Goa on Friday. (More Football News)

Under Derek Pereira, Goa won their last game against Chennaiyin FC after coming out with a point against Kerala Blasters before that.

The Gaurs are ninth in the table with 12 points from 10 games and Pereira would hope to start the second leg on the front foot.

"I am happy that Indian coaches are getting an opportunity to lead. If you give them a bit more opportunity and exposure they will flourish more and can prove themselves in the highest levels," Pereira said.

For Goa, Jorge Ortiz has been a key figure and since returning from a two-match suspension, the Spaniard has been all guns blazing.

"The table does not reflect the quality we have. The league is unpredictable but our focus right now is on the next match rather than focusing long term. However, with the process we have in place, I am sure we can finish in the top positions," Pereira added.

For Khalid Jamil-coached NorthEast, who are sitting a rung below Goa at 10th place, a loss to Jamshedpur FC saw them without a win in the last three games.

Jamil can take heart from the fact that Deshorn Brown has found his scoring boots.

Brown scored a brace in NorthEast United's 3-2 defeat against Jamshedpur. He has now scored five goals in his last two matches for the club. NorthEast beat Goa 2-1 the first time the two sides met this season.

Jamil was not short of praise for his compatriot Pereira. "Credit to Derrick, once he has come in, the team has looked good. They have played some good matches and have adapted well to the new formation. It will be a good challenge for our team," Jamil said.

