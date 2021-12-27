Advertisement
Monday, Dec 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ISL 2021-22: Deshorn Brown Hat-trick Helps NorthEast United Share Spoils With Mumbai City

Struggling NorthEast United escaped with one point against defending Indian Super League champions Mumbai City thanks to a sensational hat-trick from Jamaican Deshorn Brown.

ISL 2021-22: Deshorn Brown Hat-trick Helps NorthEast United Share Spoils With Mumbai City
NorthEast United's Deshorn Brown celebrates after scoring a goal against Mumbai City during their ISL 2021-22 match. | Courtesy: ISL

Trending

ISL 2021-22: Deshorn Brown Hat-trick Helps NorthEast United Share Spoils With Mumbai City
outlookindia.com
2021-12-27T22:22:23+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 27 Dec 2021, Updated: 27 Dec 2021 10:22 pm

Jamaican Deshorn Brown's scored a sensational hat-trick against defending champions Mumbai City FC during their Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 match but failed to give struggling NorthEast United FC all three points on Monday. (More Football News)

The two sides settled for a 3-3 draw at Fatorda Stadium in Goa with Igor Angulo (33rd and 52nd) and Bipin Thounaojam scoring for the Islanders.

With 16 points from eight matches (five wins, one draw and two defeats), Mumbai City remained at the top of the 11-team of ISL 2021-22 points table, while the Highlanders are ninth with eight points from nine matches. They have won two, drawn two and lost five.

In a topsy-turvy match, Mumbai almost went ahead in the second minute when Ahmed Jahouh's delivery was met by Ygor Catatau. But the final attempt, a thumping header, was brilliantly saved by Mirshad Michu in NorthEast United's goal.

Mumbai bossed the initial exchanges with Cassio Gabriel and Jahouh pulling the strings in the middle and allowing goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz to witness the action from a safe distance in the first quarter.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

Then Mathias Coureur header tested Nawaz.

Against the run of play, NorthEast United drew first blood with Brown taking only 29 minutes to make a statement in his return to the side.

The Jamaican forward made the most of a brilliant diagonal ball from the impressive Imran Khan to chest it down and slot home past an onrushing goalkeeper.

Stung by the setback just before the half-hour mark, Mumbai upped the ante and were rewarded soon. Bipin burst through the left flank and squared it for Angulo who tapped home from close.

Seven minutes later and five minutes to halftime, Angulo turned provider as the experienced Spaniard put an overlapping Bipin through with the latter affecting a low finish first time from a tight angle.

Mirshad was left high and dry as he let one through his near post, failing to get down in time.

At the break, Mumbai were 2-1 up with NorthEast United snapping at their heels all the way.

It was action from the off in the second period as Hernan Santana forced Nawaz into a great save three minutes into the half.

Mumbai added to their tally soon after as Angulo scored his second goal from a brilliant Ygor Catatau pass.

Mumbai's joy was short-lived as the excellent Brown got his name on the scoresheet again, peeling away from his marker and using power to smash the ball across the keeper and into the back of the net.

Mumbai continued to press hard and a drive from Bipin was saved well by Mirshad.

Then Brown completed his hat-trick, guiding Imran's shot into an empty net after Rahul Bheke failed to clear the danger. Nawaz, once again leaving his line, was guilty too.

Mathias Coureur, Angulo and Bheke blew away chances at both ends as both sides looked for the winner but the clash ended in a stalemate.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Goa Indian Super League (ISL) NorthEast United FC Mumbai City Indian football Football Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

AUS Vs ENG, Live Cricket Scores, Ashes, Boxing Day Test, Day 3: England Face Rout At MCG

AUS Vs ENG, Live Cricket Scores, Ashes, Boxing Day Test, Day 3: England Face Rout At MCG

SA Vs IND: Shardul Thakur Hopes To Repeat England, Australia Heroics In South Africa

I-League 2021-22: Tiago Adan Hits Brace In Real Kashmir's 3-2 Win Over Aizawl FC

Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Frustrated At EPL's 3-sub Rule As COVID-19 Cases Bite

U-19 Asia Cup Cricket 2021-22: India Beat Afghanistan By 4 Wickets, Enter Semis

Yearender 2021: Tokyo Olympics Performances Usher In New Dawn For Indian Hockey

Yearender 2021: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Lifts Spirits But Weightlifting Faces Uncertain Future

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Will Look To Realign Targets After Day 2 Wash Out

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Top 5 Malayalam Films Of 2021

Top 5 Malayalam Films Of 2021

Advertisement

More from Sports

Anthony Martial Wants To Leave Manchester United, Says Manager Ralf Rangnick

Anthony Martial Wants To Leave Manchester United, Says Manager Ralf Rangnick

I-League 2021-22: Sergio Mendi Hat-trick Helps NEROCA Beat Sreenidi Deccan 3-2

I-League 2021-22: Sergio Mendi Hat-trick Helps NEROCA Beat Sreenidi Deccan 3-2

SA vs IND 2021-22: Why Losing ODI Captaincy A 'Blessing In Disguise' For Virat Kohli, Explains Ravi Shastri

SA vs IND 2021-22: Why Losing ODI Captaincy A 'Blessing In Disguise' For Virat Kohli, Explains Ravi Shastri

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: MCG Records 2nd Lowest 1st Innings Aggregate In 31 Years – Stats Highlights

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: MCG Records 2nd Lowest 1st Innings Aggregate In 31 Years – Stats Highlights

Read More from Outlook

Missionaries Of Charity | Why Did The Government Freeze Their Accounts?

Missionaries Of Charity | Why Did The Government Freeze Their Accounts?

Outlook Web Desk / Why did the government freeze the accounts of Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity? A string of allegations and counter allegations have flooded Twitter. Here's what we know so far.

Punjab Election: Will Channi Govt Come Back To Power In 2022?

Punjab Election: Will Channi Govt Come Back To Power In 2022?

Mitrajit Bhattacharya / What are the key issues the state will vote for in upcoming Assembly elections?

'Blessing In Disguise' For Kohli: Shastri On Split Captaincy

'Blessing In Disguise' For Kohli: Shastri On Split Captaincy

Soumitra Bose / India's ex-head coach feels that during COVID-19 times, it's too hard on one man to lead in all formats.

Nagaland Civilian Killing: Oting Revives Bitter, Painful Memories For Nagas

Nagaland Civilian Killing: Oting Revives Bitter, Painful Memories For Nagas

Rupa Chinai / India’s Northeast is the last bastion of resistance against rapacious, extractive policies that seek to bankrupt the earth within the lifespan of one generation.

Advertisement