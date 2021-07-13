Ireland vs South Africa, 2nd ODI, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC Cricket World Cup Super League Match

The first ever ODI between Ireland and South Africa was washed out due to rain. Now the two sides have another chance of having a go at each other in the second ODI at The Village, Malahide, Dublin. (More Cricket News)

Ireland are outright minnows going into the match. They are placed ninth in the ICC World Cup Super League standings having played 10 matches. South Africa have played just four and are placed 11th, with England leading with 85 points from 14 matches courtesy eight wins and five losses.

Ireland were 195/5 in 40.2 overs when rain halted the first ODI. Seasoned opener William Porterfield (63 off 87) and skipper Andrew Balbirnie (65 off 79) scored fifties for Ireland while Kagiso Rabada got two wickets.

Head-to-head: The Ireland vs South Africa have only played six matches, with the Proteas winning all five. The last match, was washed out due to rain.

Match and telecast details

Match: 2nd ODI match between Ireland and South Africa

Date: July 13 (Tuesday), 2021

Time: 3:15 PM IST/ 10:45 AM Local

Venue: The Village, Dublin, Ireland

TV Telecast: Not available in India. Ireland/UK - BT Sport; North America - Willow; Sub-Saharan Africa: - SuperSport; Australia - Fox Sports; New Zealand - Sky NZ.

Live Streaming: FanCode (Indian sub-continent)

Likely XIs

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Jeremy Lawlor, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Craig Young.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Squads

Ireland: Paul Stirling, William Porterfield, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Graeme McCarter, Mark Adair, Graham Kennedy, Curtis Campher.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (c), Kyle Verreynne, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Beuran Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Lizaad Williams, Dwaine Pretorius, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, George Linde, Bjorn Fortuin.

