IPL 2021: Virat Kohli Lands In Trouble For 'Abuse' During Bangalore's Win Over Hyderabad - VIDEO

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by six runs in the 6th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Wednesday for back-to-back wins. But RCB skipper Virat Kohli landed in trouble.

Kohli, 32, was seen hitting a chair placed by the dugout following his dismissal for 33 by Jason Holder. Watch it here:

He was reprimanded by the match referee Vengalil Narayan Kutty following a breach of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He was charged with a Level 1 breach of clause 2.2 which relates to "Abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a Match".

A similar transgression by Gautam Gambhir in an IPL game against RCB in 2016 had seen the then Kolkata Knight Riders captain get docked 15% of his match fee.

Put into bat by Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner, RCB scored 149/8 with Glenn Maxwell top-scoring with 41-ball 59. They, then, restricted Hyderabad for 143/9 to set up a thrilling win.

RCB started their 2021 campaign with a last-ball win over defending champions Mumbai Indians at the same venue.

They faced Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday (April 18).

