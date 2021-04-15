April 15, 2021
Poshan
IPL 2021: Virat Kohli Lands In Trouble For 'Abuse' During Bangalore's Win Over Hyderabad - VIDEO

Virat Kohli was seen hitting a chair following his dismissal during the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad cricket match of IPL 2021

Outlook Web Bureau 15 April 2021
A frustrated Virat Kohli takes out his anger on a chair.
Composite: Twitter Screengrabs
2021-04-15T09:57:51+05:30

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by six runs in the 6th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Wednesday for back-to-back wins. But RCB skipper Virat Kohli landed in trouble.

Highlights | Scorecard | Points Table

Kohli, 32, was seen hitting a chair placed by the dugout following his dismissal for 33 by Jason Holder. Watch it here:

He was reprimanded by the match referee Vengalil Narayan Kutty following a breach of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He was charged with a Level 1 breach of clause 2.2 which relates to "Abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a Match".

A similar transgression by Gautam Gambhir in an IPL game against RCB in 2016 had seen the then Kolkata Knight Riders captain get docked 15% of his match fee.

Put into bat by Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner, RCB scored 149/8 with Glenn Maxwell top-scoring with 41-ball 59. They, then, restricted Hyderabad for 143/9 to set up a thrilling win.

RCB started their 2021 campaign with a last-ball win over defending champions Mumbai Indians at the same venue.

They faced Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday (April 18).

Jurgen Klopp Confident But Aware Liverpool Face Champions League Qualification Battle After Exit

