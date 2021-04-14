IPL 2021, SRH Vs RCB, Live Cricket Scores: David Warner Opts To Bowl First, Devdutt Padikkal In For Bangalore

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 match at Chennai's Chepauk Stadium is full of mini battles as some of the best players in the shortest format of cricket will be involved tonight. While RCB are expected to welcome back young Devdutt Padikkal, the young opener has now recovered from COVID, spotlight will be on how Virat Kohli faces the wily Bhuvneshwar Kumar, AB de Villiers, who helped RCB win their opener against Mumbai Indians, tackles the crafty Rashid Khan and how the in-form Jonny Bairstow faces RCB pacer Harshal Patel, the man who took a fifer against a strong MI batting line-up. If the MI vs KKR match on Tuesday is any indication, runs have been difficult to get at Chepauk and that will make spinners on either side fancy their chances. RCB always look a heavyweight team on paper but SRH can beat any team on their day. The last couple of matches between RCB and SRH in IPL 2020 in UAE had ended in victories for David Warner's team. In overall head-to head encounters, SRH have a 10-7 win-loss record against RCB. Get live cricket scores of SRH vs RCB here.

7:10 PM IST: Teams:

RCB: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Dan Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal



SRH: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Shahbaz Nadeem

* Nadeem replaces Sandeep Sharma and Jason Holder in for Mohammad Nabi for Sunrisers Hyderabad

7:03 PM IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad has won the toss and David Warner has opted to bowl first. Devdutt Padikkal is playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Paidikkal replaces Rajat Patidar.

