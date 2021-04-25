IPL 2021, Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Delhi Capitals, Live Streaming: Likely XIs, Head-to-head Record, Telecast Details

In an intriguing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match, former champions Sunrisers Hyderabad face last season's finalists Delhi Capitals in the final match of Chennai leg. This is the second match of the Sunday double-header.

David Warner's Hyderabad are currently languishing at the seventh spot in IPL 2021 points table with one win from four outings, while Rishabh Pant's Delhi are third with three wins from an equal number of matches.

Hyderabad lost their first three matches to Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians, but they snapped the losing run with a comfortable win against Punjab Kings.

Delhi, on the other hand, started their campaign Chennai Super Kings, but lost to Rajasthan Royals in the next outing. Then produced back-to-back wins against Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians.

Delhi's Shikhar Dhawan is the leading scorer of the season with 231 (off 156 balls) runs in four innings, with the highest score of 92. Jonny Bairstow leads the charts for Hyderabad with 173 off 131 balls in four innings, with a high score of 63 not out. He's overall seventh.

Avesh Khan (8) and Rashid Khan (5) are the leading wicket-takers for Delhi and Hyderabad respectively.

Head-to-head: Hyderabad lead the head-to-head record 11-7 in 18 meetings so far. Last season, they shared the league round, but Delhi won the second qualifier to enter the final.

Match and telecast details

Match: 20th match of IPL 2021, between Sunriders Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals.

Date: April 25 (Sunday), 2021.

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, India.

TV Telecast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Likely XIs:

SRH: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul.

DC: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan.

Playing XIs in the last match:

SHR (vs PBKS): David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul.

DC (vs MI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Lalit Yadav, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav, Chris Woakes, Aniruddha Joshi, Sam Billings, Axar Patel, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel.

