IPL 2021, Punjab Kings Vs Mumbai Indians, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Match, Likely XIs

Punjab Kings (PBKS), who placed at the bottom of points table and will have their task cut out when they face defending champions Mumbai Indians in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Chennai on Friday.

Despite MI still trying to find consistency it will be a tough outing for KL Rahul-led PBKS.



he Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai crashed to defeat against Delhi Capitals following an inept batting performance and will look for redemption. The skipper shone with the bat, but others could not get going and the misfiring middle-order would be a major concern for the side.



The MI bowlers have more often than not risen to the occasion and won matches for the team.



However, they couldn't do so against Delhi and would like the batters to put up bigger scores for them to do the job.Punjab have flattered to deceive after a winning start. Being shot out for 120 by Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday hinted at bigger problems for the KL Rahul-led team, which has more than one issue to resolve, especially its composition.



The formidable batting unit hasn't hit the straps, save for Rahul and Mayank Agarwal and the bowling has been pedestrian.



Match and telecast details:

Match: 17th match of IPL 2021 between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians

Date: April 23 (Friday), 2021.

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai



TV Channels: Star Sports Network



Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar



Head-To-Head: The two sides have met 26 times with MI winning 14 matches, Punjab has won 12.





Likely XIs:

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul(c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh



Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.



Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Adam Milne, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan (wk), James Neesham, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Quinton De Kock (wicketkeeper), Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Yudhvir Singh.



Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Prabsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen , Saurabh Kumar.









