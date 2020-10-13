IPL 2020, SRH Vs CSK: Time Stands Still In Dubai As Airborne Sandeep Sharma Hangs In Air - WATCH

October 13, 2020
Corona
In a stunning fielding effort, SRH bowler Sandeep Sharma almost pulled off a follow through catch of highest class against CSK captain MS Dhoni during their IPL match

Outlook Web Bureau 13 October 2020
Sandeep Sharma doing the unthinkable
Composite: IPL Screengrabs
For those who witnessed Sandeep Sharma attempting to take a return catch during the SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings clash of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2002 must have felt the time stood still. The SRH bowler literally remained hanging in the air as stunned commentators searched words to describe the proceedings.

In the 18th over, a tentative MS Dhoni tried to work across the line but it led to a leading edge. On his follow through, Sandeep dived one-handed to his left and almost pulled off a stunner. Sadly, he failed. But still, the attempt was worth a watch. Here it is:

Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu shared an 81-run stand but Hyderabad did well to restrict Chennai 167 for 6 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE.

Watson's 42 off 38 balls was studded with one four and three maximums, while Rayudu's hit three boundaries and two sixes in his 34-ball 41-run knock.

Ravindra Jadeja (25 not out) and Dhoni (21 off 13 balls) played quick cameos smashing a total of five fours and two sixes between them in a stand of 32 in just 2.4 overs.

SRH bowlers did a commendable job, claiming four wickets for 47 runs in the last six overs. Sandeep Sharma (2/19), Khaleel Ahmed (2/45) and Natarajan (2/41) picked two wickets apiece.

Desperate to snap their two-match losing streak, CSK elected to bat. The three-time champions sent young England all-rounder Sam Curran instead of Watson to open the innings with Faf du Plessis.

