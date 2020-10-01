October 01, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IPL 2020: Sachin Tendulkar Feels Sanju Samson's Pain, Thanks Fan For Sharing Old Video His Catch - WATCH

IPL 2020: Sachin Tendulkar Feels Sanju Samson's Pain, Thanks Fan For Sharing Old Video His Catch - WATCH

Sanju Samson's head-bumping catch during the RR vs KKR match of IPL 2020 reminded Sachin Tendulkar of his own catch, and thanked a cricket fan who shared the old video

Outlook Web Bureau 01 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
IPL 2020: Sachin Tendulkar Feels Sanju Samson's Pain, Thanks Fan For Sharing Old Video His Catch - WATCH
Head-banging catches: Sachin Tendulkar and Sanju Samson
Composite: Twitter Screengrabs
IPL 2020: Sachin Tendulkar Feels Sanju Samson's Pain, Thanks Fan For Sharing Old Video His Catch - WATCH
outlookindia.com
2020-10-01T15:00:11+05:30

An impressed Sachin Tendulkar walked down memory lane to hail Sanju Samson for taking a "brilliant catch" during the Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match of Indian Premier League 2020 in Dubai on Wednesday.

Highlights | Points Table | News

During KKR's innings, Samson hit his head on the ground while completing catch to dismiss Pat Cummins in the 18th over. Cummins miscued Tom Curran's bouncer and it flew to deep backward square, where Samson backpedaled to take the catch. But in the process, he landed awkwardly, hitting his head onto the floor.

Just after the catch was taken, Tendulkar took to Twitter to appreciate the effort and also shared the pain. Yes, he took a similar catch to dismiss Phil Simmons during a 1992 World Cup match against the West Indies. Tendulkar, in fact, helped everyone by mentioning the exact match.

"I know how much it hurts when you bang your head like this on the ground. I experienced it in the 1992 World Cup in our match against the WI when I took a catch," Tendulkar wrote.

Hours later, a fan shared a video composite of the two catches to the surprise of Tendulkar. And the legend appreciated the Twitter user.

Samson, who had hit back-to-back fifties in the previous two matches, failed to repeat the spark with the bat and the Royals lost the match by 37 runs.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

IPL 2020, KKRvs RR: Dubai Wicket Foxed Us, Admits Rajasthan Royals' Robin Uthappa

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Sachin Tendulkar Sanju Samson Dubai UAE Cricket Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2020 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Rajasthan Royals IPL Video Cricket Video Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos