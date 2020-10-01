IPL 2020: Sachin Tendulkar Feels Sanju Samson's Pain, Thanks Fan For Sharing Old Video His Catch - WATCH

An impressed Sachin Tendulkar walked down memory lane to hail Sanju Samson for taking a "brilliant catch" during the Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match of Indian Premier League 2020 in Dubai on Wednesday.

During KKR's innings, Samson hit his head on the ground while completing catch to dismiss Pat Cummins in the 18th over. Cummins miscued Tom Curran's bouncer and it flew to deep backward square, where Samson backpedaled to take the catch. But in the process, he landed awkwardly, hitting his head onto the floor.

Just after the catch was taken, Tendulkar took to Twitter to appreciate the effort and also shared the pain. Yes, he took a similar catch to dismiss Phil Simmons during a 1992 World Cup match against the West Indies. Tendulkar, in fact, helped everyone by mentioning the exact match.

"I know how much it hurts when you bang your head like this on the ground. I experienced it in the 1992 World Cup in our match against the WI when I took a catch," Tendulkar wrote.

Brilliant catch by @IamSanjuSamson!



I know how much it hurts when you bang your head like this on the ground. I experienced it in the 1992 World Cup in our match against the WI when I took a catch. #IPL2020 #RRvKKR — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 30, 2020

Hours later, a fan shared a video composite of the two catches to the surprise of Tendulkar. And the legend appreciated the Twitter user.

Samson, who had hit back-to-back fifties in the previous two matches, failed to repeat the spark with the bat and the Royals lost the match by 37 runs.

