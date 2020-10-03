October 03, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IPL 2020, RCB Vs RR: Fans Cry Foul After Contentious Sanju Samson Dismissal, Raises Another Umpiring Controversy - WATCH

IPL 2020, RCB Vs RR: Fans Cry Foul After Contentious Sanju Samson Dismissal, Raises Another Umpiring Controversy - WATCH

Sanju Samson's dismissal during the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals match of IPL 2020 became a massive talking point

Outlook Web Bureau 03 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
IPL 2020, RCB Vs RR: Fans Cry Foul After Contentious Sanju Samson Dismissal, Raises Another Umpiring Controversy - WATCH
One tough call to make
Composite: IPL Screengrabs
IPL 2020, RCB Vs RR: Fans Cry Foul After Contentious Sanju Samson Dismissal, Raises Another Umpiring Controversy - WATCH
outlookindia.com
2020-10-03T17:31:19+05:30

A contentious decision to send Sanju Samson back during the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 created a massive furore online with fans targeting umpires.

Match Blog | Scorecard | News

In the first afternoon match of the season on Saturday at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, RR captain Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bat first. The decision looked a wise one, initially; but the former champions found themselves gasping for air. And by the fifth over, they were down three, with Samson joining Smith and Jos Buttler back in the hut.

But the wicketkeeper-batsman's dismissal was inconclusive, and the fans have their say. Many of them blamed the standard of the umpiring. Samson was ruled caught and bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal

Watch the dismissal here:

The third umpire did have a look at the dismissal, but he opted to go with the soft signal, which was out.

And here are some reactions:

Royals made one change in their playing XI, with Mahipal Lomror coming in for Ankit Rajpoot. Challengers fielded the same XI which defeated Mumbai Indians in a Super Over thriller.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith (c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Liverpool Forward Sadio Mane Tests Positive For COVID-19

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Sanju Samson Yuzvendra Chahal Cricket Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2020 Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos